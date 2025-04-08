April 8 (UPI) -- The California man accused of the intended assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh received his sentencing date Tuesday.

Nicholas Roske, 29, pleaded guilty to the charge of Attempting to Assassinate an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court last week, and United States District Judge Deborah L. Boardman filed Tuesday, setting the sentencing hearing for Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. EDT.

He faces a sentence of 30 years to life which would be served in a maximum-security prison. Prosecutors have also declared that because his crime "was a felony that involved, or was intended to promote, a federal crime of terrorism," he is eligible to face terrorism-related punishment enhancements.

As stated in the guilty plea, in 2022, Roske "developed a plan to assassinate one or more Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States," had used the Internet to search for the home addresses of the justices and for information related to weapons, how to break into a residence while not being detected and how to stab "a person, especially in the neck, strangulation, killing a person in a quiet manner, and how to travel by air with weapons."

Roske got as far as Kavanaugh's Pennsylvania neighborhood with burglary tools and a gun but aborted the attempt. He was then spotted by two Deputy United States Marshals who were guarding the home, and he walked away.

Roske then called 911 and told the operator he "was having suicidal and homicidal thoughts, that he had a firearm in his suitcase and that he had come from California to kill" Justice Kavanaugh.