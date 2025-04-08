Trending
U.S. News
April 8, 2025 / 1:06 PM

Man pleads guilty to assassination plot against Brett Kavanaugh

By Ian Stark
Share with X
File Photo: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., in October of 2022. Photo by Eric Lee/UPI
File Photo: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., in October of 2022. Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- The California man accused of the intended assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh received his sentencing date Tuesday.

Nicholas Roske, 29, pleaded guilty to the charge of Attempting to Assassinate an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court last week, and United States District Judge Deborah L. Boardman filed Tuesday, setting the sentencing hearing for Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. EDT.

He faces a sentence of 30 years to life which would be served in a maximum-security prison. Prosecutors have also declared that because his crime "was a felony that involved, or was intended to promote, a federal crime of terrorism," he is eligible to face terrorism-related punishment enhancements.

As stated in the guilty plea, in 2022, Roske "developed a plan to assassinate one or more Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States," had used the Internet to search for the home addresses of the justices and for information related to weapons, how to break into a residence while not being detected and how to stab "a person, especially in the neck, strangulation, killing a person in a quiet manner, and how to travel by air with weapons."

Roske got as far as Kavanaugh's Pennsylvania neighborhood with burglary tools and a gun but aborted the attempt. He was then spotted by two Deputy United States Marshals who were guarding the home, and he walked away.

Roske then called 911 and told the operator he "was having suicidal and homicidal thoughts, that he had a firearm in his suitcase and that he had come from California to kill" Justice Kavanaugh.

Read More

Latest Headlines

DHS revokes legal status for nearly 1M migrants who entered U.S. under Biden's CBP One app
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
DHS revokes legal status for nearly 1M migrants who entered U.S. under Biden's CBP One app
April 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is revoking the legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the United States under a Biden era app known as CBP One, threatening arrest and deportation.
Dow rises more than 900 points in broad market rebound
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow rises more than 900 points in broad market rebound
April 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Stock Market is up Tuesday, after investors rode out a Monday when numbers were headed into bear market territory.
Organizers say millions turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Organizers say millions turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide
April 5 (UPI) -- More than 500,000 people across the United States showed up to protests of President Donald Trump's "authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda" at more than 1,400 events nationwide.
Meta adds 'Teen Accounts' to Facebook, blocks teen livestreaming on all platforms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta adds 'Teen Accounts' to Facebook, blocks teen livestreaming on all platforms
April 8 (UPI) -- Meta has added restrictions to Instagram and Facebook that will get parents more involved with their teenager's accounts.
South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC
April 8 (UPI) -- South Sudan says the revocation of U.S. visas for all its nationals is incorrectly based on an incident that involved the citizen of a different African country.
Rep. Donald Norcross hospitalized following medical emergency
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Donald Norcross hospitalized following medical emergency
April 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Donald Norcross, a Democrat from New Jersey, has been hospitalized in North Carolina after suffering a "medical event" over the weekend, his office said.
Highly invasive wood-boring beetle intercepted at U.S. border
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Highly invasive wood-boring beetle intercepted at U.S. border
April 7 (UPI) -- A highly invasive wood-boring beetle was intercepted last month by U.S. border agents before it could damage forests and ecosystems, Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
April 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy Adm. Shoshana Chatfield has been fired as the U.S. military representative at the NATO Military Committee, making her the latest high-ranking military official to be dismissed by the Trump administration.
Trump admin. sued over dismantling of Institute of Museum and Library Services
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump admin. sued over dismantling of Institute of Museum and Library Services
April 7 (UPI) -- Unions representing libraries, librarians and federal workers sued the Trump administration on Monday to stop its dismantling of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program
April 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed Monday that the United States is in "direct talks" with Iran over its nuclear program and that high-level talks are scheduled for this weekend.

Trending Stories

Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs

Follow Us