April 8, 2025 / 12:46 PM

DHS revokes legal status for nearly 1M migrants who entered U.S. under Biden's CBP One app

By Chris Benson
An unnamed woman from El Salvador posed in Dec. 2024 with the CBP One mobile app on her phone at the Movimiento Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. The Trump administration suspended the app and revoked legal status for nearly 1 million migrants. Photo Provided By Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE
April 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is revoking the legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the United States under a Biden-era app known as CBP One, threatening arrest and deportation.

The Trump administration has begun instructing affected migrants to self-deport through its own version of the app, styled as CBP Home.

"If you do not depart the United States immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States -- unless you have otherwise obtained a lawful basis to remain here," DHS officials wrote in a statement.

Approximately 985,000 people entered the country at various entry points along the southern border during the administration of then-President Joe Biden after securing appointments via CBP One as a means to seek lawful work and begin the asylum or other immigration processes.

The Biden administration designed the tool to prevent unlawful border entry. Trump suspended the app on his first day on office in January 20.

"Again, DHS is terminating your parole," the department told participants. "Do not attempt to remain in the United States -- the federal government will find you," they said, adding to "please depart" the country "immediately."

In its statement, DHS claimed the Biden administration "abused" the parole authority in order to "allow millions of illegal aliens into the U.S." which, it further claimed, "fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history."

"Under federal law, Secretary [Kristi] Noem -- in support of the President -- has full authority to revoke parole. Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security," the department wrote in part.

Meanwhile, those who entered the United States via the Operation Allies Welcome program for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees will not be impacted.

However, this new policy change should not immediately impact those with pending immigration court cases.

The Trump administration has taken a series of similar steps to revoke legal status for dozens of lawful students, despite court orders, and revealed plans to do the same to more than 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela in sponsorship programs.

