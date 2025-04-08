Trending
April 8, 2025 / 1:24 AM

Rep. Donald Norcross hospitalized following medical emergency

By Darryl Coote
Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., has been hospitalized following a medical emergency, possibly related to his gallbladder, his office said Monday. Pool File Photo by Graeme Jennings/UPI
April 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Donald Norcross, a Democrat from New Jersey, has been hospitalized in North Carolina after suffering a "medical event" over the weekend, his office said.

Norcross was admitted to the University of North Carolina Rex Hospital on Sunday and is in stable condition, the statement from his office said.

Specifics of the medical emergency were not disclosed, but his office said they believe it is related to his gallbladder.

"He is currently in good spirits and wants to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff at UNC Rex Hospital for all their work on his behalf during his stay," the statement said.

Once he has been medically cleared to fly, which is expected to occur in the coming days, Norcross will be transferred to New Jersey's Cooper University Health Care to complete his recovery.

Norcross was first elected to his congressional seat in 2014.

