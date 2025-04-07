U.S. News
April 7, 2025 / 10:42 AM

Trump administration revokes dozens of student visas

By Ian Stark
The Trump administration revoked dozens of student visas from university students throughout the United States. File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI
The Trump administration revoked dozens of student visas from university students throughout the United States. File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration revoked the visas of at least two dozen more students across the country over the weekend.

The Harvard Crimson reported Sunday that three Harvard students and two recent graduates have had their student visas revoked, and the chancellor of University of Massachusetts Amherst announced Friday that "five international students have had their visas revoked and student statuses terminated by the federal government."

University of Massachusetts Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco sent a statement out Saturday which explained that "two current students and five other members of our university community including recent graduates participating in training programs" had their student visas revoked, and non-immigrant statuses terminated.

The University of Michigan's school newspaper The Michigan Daily reported Sunday it had received an email from a university spokesperson who confirmed that four students there had their visas revoked, with one who has since "left the country following recommendations of University officials."

The email, stated that "a small number of U-M students have had their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS, records terminated and their visas revoked without notice to the university."

Several California colleges also announced visa revocations over the weekend.

Stanford University announced Friday that "four students and two recent graduates have had their student visas revoked," which the university only allegedly learned "during a routine check of the SEVIS database."

The University of California Office of the President released a statement Friday that the school is "aware that international students across several of our campuses have been impacted by recent SEVIS terminations."

UC Berkeley's The Daily Californian reported Saturday that "visas issued to six members of the UC Berkeley community were terminated this week," while UC San Diego's Guardian reported Friday that "five UC San Diego international students had their F-1 visas suddenly terminated," and that a sixth student was detained at the border, denied entry and then deported to their home country.

UCLA's Chancellor Julio Frenk announced Sunday that "the Student and Exchange Visitor Program had terminated the SEVIS status of six current students," and that six former students currently participating in the Optional Practical Training program also had their status terminated.

Chancellor Gary S. May of UC Davis released a statement Saturday that "seven students and five recent graduates have had their F-1 visas terminated," and then added, "This number may change."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said to the press in March that at least 300 visas have been revoked, mostly over pro-Palestinian protests.

