April 7, 2025 / 11:35 PM

Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program

By Sheri Walsh
President Donald Trump tells reporters Monday, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the United States is in "direct talks" with Iran over its nuclear program and that high-level talks are scheduled for Saturday. Pool Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Donald Trump tells reporters Monday, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the United States is in "direct talks" with Iran over its nuclear program and that high-level talks are scheduled for Saturday. Pool Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

April 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed Monday that the United States is in "direct talks" with Iran over its nuclear program and that high-level talks are scheduled for this weekend.

"We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end trade deficits with the United States.

"We're dealing with the Iranians. We have a very big meeting on Saturday," Trump said. "And we're dealing with them directly. You know a lot of people say 'Oh, maybe you're going through surrogates or you're not dealing directly, you're dealing through other countries.' No, we're dealing with them directly and maybe a deal is going to be made. That would be great. That would be really great for Iran, I can tell you that."

"And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or, frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with if they can avoid it," Trump added, before reiterating that time is running out.

"So, we're going to see if we can avoid it. But it's getting to be very dangerous territory. And hopefully those talks will be successful. And I think it would be in Iran's best interests if they are successful."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the meeting Monday in a post on X, calling them "indirect high-level talks," and adding that they would take place on Saturday in Oman. Araghchi called it "as much an opportunity as it is a test," saying "the ball is in America's court."

Israel and the United States have vowed that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that it must sign a new nuclear deal or face military strikes.

Most experts agree that Tehran could have the capability to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb within the next week or two, adding that it could take up to a year for Iran to develop a deliverable warhead.

While Trump did not say who would take part in Saturday's talks, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is expected to be involved.

"I think if the talks aren't successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger," Trump said. "And I hate to say it, 'great danger,' because they can't have a nuclear weapon. You know, it's not a complicated formula. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That's all there is."

