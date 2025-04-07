Trump, Netanyahu meet at White House but news conference canceled

April 7 (UPI) -- On another day of continued economic upheaval caused by strict, new U.S. tariffs, the White House on Monday canceled a scheduled news conference between Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump greeted Netanyahu around 1:30 p.m. but took no questions from the media.

A formal news conference had been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in the East Room of the White House, but it was called off shortly before Netanyahu's arrival. CNN reported some pool reporters might be allowed to ask some questions during a public portion in the Oval Office, CNN and ABC News reported.

The news conference was scheduled 90 minutes before the close of the U.S. markets as stocks tumbled for the third straight day after Trump announced harsh tariffs on most of the nation's trading partners.

Trump imposed a 17% tariff on Israeli goods, based on a trade deficit that took effect Saturday. Most of the 180 nations to which the president extended tariffs were hit with a baseline 10% increase, although roughly 60 "worst offenders" received higher rates that are scheduled to go into effect Wednesday.

Trump and Netanyahu were to "discuss the tariff issue, the efforts to return our hostages, Israel-Turkey relations, the Iranian threat and the battle against the International Criminal Court," according to Netanyahu's office.

The two leaders met on Feb. 4 in the White House after Israel and Hamas signed a cease-fire and hostage release deal on Jan. 19, one day before Trump was inaugurated. He was the first foreign leader to meet Trump the second time in the White House.

Netanyahu also met twice with former President Joe Biden after the war with Hamas started on Oct. 7, 2023.

During Trump's first term, he visited Israel in May 2017, and Netanyahu traveled to the White House in February 2017, March 2018, March 2019 and January 2020.

On Thursday, Trump spoke on the phone with Netanyahu, who was in Hungary, where he met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest. He applauded Orban for dropping out of the ICC, calling it "bold and principled." Last May, ICC issued an arrest warrant against him and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes in Gaza.

Earlier, Netanyahu and Trump had planned to meet in late April but decided to move it up.

Nertanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday. He met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at Blair House.