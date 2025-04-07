Trending
U.S. News
April 7, 2025 / 2:04 PM

Trump, Netanyahu meet at White House but news conference canceled

By Allen Cone
Share with X
President Donald Trump (L) greets Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | President Donald Trump (L) greets Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- On another day of continued economic upheaval caused by strict, new U.S. tariffs, the White House on Monday canceled a scheduled news conference between Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump greeted Netanyahu around 1:30 p.m. but took no questions from the media.

A formal news conference had been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in the East Room of the White House, but it was called off shortly before Netanyahu's arrival. CNN reported some pool reporters might be allowed to ask some questions during a public portion in the Oval Office, CNN and ABC News reported.

The news conference was scheduled 90 minutes before the close of the U.S. markets as stocks tumbled for the third straight day after Trump announced harsh tariffs on most of the nation's trading partners.

Related

Trump imposed a 17% tariff on Israeli goods, based on a trade deficit that took effect Saturday. Most of the 180 nations to which the president extended tariffs were hit with a baseline 10% increase, although roughly 60 "worst offenders" received higher rates that are scheduled to go into effect Wednesday.

Trump and Netanyahu were to "discuss the tariff issue, the efforts to return our hostages, Israel-Turkey relations, the Iranian threat and the battle against the International Criminal Court," according to Netanyahu's office.

The two leaders met on Feb. 4 in the White House after Israel and Hamas signed a cease-fire and hostage release deal on Jan. 19, one day before Trump was inaugurated. He was the first foreign leader to meet Trump the second time in the White House.

Netanyahu also met twice with former President Joe Biden after the war with Hamas started on Oct. 7, 2023.

During Trump's first term, he visited Israel in May 2017, and Netanyahu traveled to the White House in February 2017, March 2018, March 2019 and January 2020.

On Thursday, Trump spoke on the phone with Netanyahu, who was in Hungary, where he met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest. He applauded Orban for dropping out of the ICC, calling it "bold and principled." Last May, ICC issued an arrest warrant against him and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes in Gaza.

Earlier, Netanyahu and Trump had planned to meet in late April but decided to move it up.

Nertanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday. He met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at Blair House.

Latest Headlines

Trump orders review of U.S. Steel sale to Nippon Steel
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Trump orders review of U.S. Steel sale to Nippon Steel
April 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has ordered a review of a proposed purchase of U.S. Steel that had been blocked by former President Joe Biden.
U.S. stock markets sink as Trump holds tightly to tariffs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. stock markets sink as Trump holds tightly to tariffs
April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. markets opened the week in decline on Monday in response to American tariffs as President Donald Trump publicly held firm to the concept that his levies will lead to economic prosperity.
D.C. appeals court blocks independent board firings by Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
D.C. appeals court blocks independent board firings by Trump
April 7 (UPI) -- A court ruled Monday to temporarily reinstate two members of independent federal boards fired by President Donald Trump.
Opening statements start for 'doomsday mom' Lori Daybell accused of killing 4th husband
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Opening statements start for 'doomsday mom' Lori Daybell accused of killing 4th husband
April 7 (UPI) -- "Doomsday mom" Lori Vallow Daybell was in court on Monday in Arizona for opening statements in the trial accusing her of killing her fourth husband.
Trump administration revokes dozens of student visas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration revokes dozens of student visas
April 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration revoked the visas of at least two dozen more students across the country over the weekend.
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
April 6 (UPI) -- A 52 year-old Chinese woman who was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona died by suicide, and agents failed to perform welfare checks, officials announced.
New York officials push back after Trump administration threatens funds over DEI
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New York officials push back after Trump administration threatens funds over DEI
April 6 (UPI) -- New York State education officials are pushing back against the Trump administration after it gutted U.S. Department of Education and said it would withhold federal funding from public schools that have DEI programs.
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
April 6 (UPI) -- Vietnam has asked the United States to delay implementing tariffs scheduled to go into effect Apr. 9 while the two countries negotiate.
More than 500,000 turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide
U.S. News // 2 days ago
More than 500,000 turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide
April 5 (UPI) -- More than 500,000 people across the United States showed up to protests of President Donald Trump's "authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda" at more than 1,400 events nationwide.
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has suspended its lawyer who told a federal court Friday that he did not understand the government's reasoning after federal authorities admitted a Maryland man had been mistakenly deported.

Trending Stories

Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation

Follow Us