Opening statements start for 'doomsday mom' Lori Daybell accused of killing 4th husband

April 7 (UPI) -- "Doomsday mom" Lori Vallow Daybell was in court on Monday in Arizona for opening statements in the trial accusing her of killing her fourth husband.

Vallow Daybell, 51, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her estranged husband, Charles Vallow.

She will reportedly representing herself in court.

The trial is scheduled to likely go through mid-May.

In July 2023, an Idaho judge sentenced her to life in prison without parole after she and Chad Daybell were found guilty that May of murdering her two children -- Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan -- and of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell as part of what prosecutors called a "doomsday cult."

The Daybells were indicted on first-degree murder charges in May 2021.

Chad Daybell, 56, along with his wife authored books about the apocalypse and promoted spiritual beliefs to justify the triple-murder and claimed that all three were possessed and "marked" for death, according to prosecutors.

He was given the death penalty last year after an Idaho judge accepted a jury recommendation.

Charles Vallow reportedly filed for divorce and expressed fear for his safety, saying his wife "lost her mind" on police body cam footage during a January 2019 incident and expressed she might hurt the two kids.

He died six months later.

Cox, meanwhile, later died of a pulmonary embolism and was never charged but was under investigation.

She was indicted in June 2021 for conspiracy to commit murder which later was upgraded to a first-degree murder charge.

Separately, Daybell will again stand trial for premeditated murder following this ongoing trial for allegedly conspiring with her brother to kill Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of her niece.

She has pleaded not guilty.