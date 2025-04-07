Trending
U.S. News
April 7, 2025 / 2:43 PM

Trump administration pushes court to block return of man wrongly deported to El Salvador

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Alleged members of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua are escorted to their cells at the maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The Trump administration used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport suspected gang members. Photo via El Salvador Presidential Press Office/UPI
1 of 2 | Alleged members of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua are escorted to their cells at the maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The Trump administration used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport suspected gang members. Photo via El Salvador Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the return of a Maryland father it illegally deported to El Salvador.

U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer, recently confirmed to the post, wrote in a Supreme Court filing that "even admidst a deluge" of what he claimed were "unlawful" injunctions against other recent Trump administration acts, he says this current case "is remarkable."

On Friday, a federal judge ordered the U.S. government to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia back home to the United States from El Salvador, where he is confined in a notorious supermax prison.

On Monday, an appeals court denied a White House request for a stay.

Related

"The Constitution charges the president, not federal district courts, with the conduct of foreign diplomacy," Sauer wrote. "And protecting the nation against foreign terrorists, including by effectuating their removal," he added.

Abrego Garcia, despite his protected legal status since 2019 and marriage to an American citizen, is currently held at El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center prison, or CECOT.

"There is no question that the government screwed up here," U.S. Circuit Judge Jamie Wilkinson, an appointee by former President Ronald Reagan, wrote in his opinion.

The Trump administration claimed his ICE detainment and March 15 deportation was due to an "error."

Sauer wrote that, while the United States admitted its own mistake, it did not "license district courts to seize control over foreign relations, treat the executive branch as a subordinate diplomat, and demand that the United States let a member of a foreign terrorist organization into America tonight," he said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice on Sunday suspended Erez Reuveni, the 15-year DOJ lawyer who attempted to argue its case in federal court, telling a judge that he did not fully understand the Trump administration's legal reasoning.

The White House claimed Abrego Garcia, who left his native country at age 16 to escape gang violence, was a MS-13 gang member despite any evidence.

"The Government has made no effort to demonstrate that Abrego Garcia is, in fact, a member of any gang," U.S. Circuit Judges Robert King and Stephanie Thacker wrote in a concurring opinion, adding the government had "ample opportunity" to prove its case but had not "even bothered to try."

The Reagan-appointed Wilkinson added that "if it is truly a mistake" Abrego Garcia was deported, "one would also expect the government to do what it can to rectify it."

"Most of us attempt to undo, to the extent that we can, the mistakes that we have made," he said. "But, to the best of my knowledge, the government has not made the attempt here."

Latest Headlines

U.S. river flooding to persist for days, weeks following recent fatal storms
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
U.S. river flooding to persist for days, weeks following recent fatal storms
Rains have ended over the Tennessee, Ohio and Mississippi river basins, but runoff from 8-16 inches of rain over just a few days will continue to surge into larger rivers and lead to moderate to major flooding.
U.S. stock markets sink as Trump holds tightly to tariffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. stock markets sink as Trump holds tightly to tariffs
April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. markets opened the week in decline on Monday in response to American tariffs as President Donald Trump publicly held firm to the concept that his levies will lead to economic prosperity.
Trump, Netanyahu meet at White House but news conference canceled
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump, Netanyahu meet at White House but news conference canceled
April 7 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday canceled a scheduled news conference after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump orders review of U.S. Steel sale to Nippon Steel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump orders review of U.S. Steel sale to Nippon Steel
April 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has ordered a review of a proposed purchase of U.S. Steel that had been blocked by former President Joe Biden.
D.C. appeals court blocks independent board firings by Trump
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. appeals court blocks independent board firings by Trump
April 7 (UPI) -- A court ruled Monday to temporarily reinstate two members of independent federal boards fired by President Donald Trump.
Opening statements start for 'doomsday mom' Lori Daybell accused of killing 4th husband
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Opening statements start for 'doomsday mom' Lori Daybell accused of killing 4th husband
April 7 (UPI) -- "Doomsday mom" Lori Vallow Daybell was in court on Monday in Arizona for opening statements in the trial accusing her of killing her fourth husband.
Trump administration revokes dozens of student visas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration revokes dozens of student visas
April 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration revoked the visas of at least two dozen more students across the country over the weekend.
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
April 6 (UPI) -- A 52 year-old Chinese woman who was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona died by suicide, and agents failed to perform welfare checks, officials announced.
New York officials push back after Trump administration threatens funds over DEI
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
New York officials push back after Trump administration threatens funds over DEI
April 6 (UPI) -- New York State education officials are pushing back against the Trump administration after it gutted U.S. Department of Education and said it would withhold federal funding from public schools that have DEI programs.
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
April 6 (UPI) -- Vietnam has asked the United States to delay implementing tariffs scheduled to go into effect Apr. 9 while the two countries negotiate.

Trending Stories

Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
New York officials push back after Trump administration threatens funds over DEI
New York officials push back after Trump administration threatens funds over DEI
Palestinian-American boy, 14, shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank
Palestinian-American boy, 14, shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank

Follow Us