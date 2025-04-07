Trending
U.S. News
April 7, 2025 / 12:09 PM

U.S. stock markets sink as Trump holds tightly to tariffs

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street Friday, Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street Friday, Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed to open the week on Monday in response to American tariffs as President Donald Trump publicly held firm to the concept that his levies will lead to economic prosperity.

American stocks opened Monday in a downturn that pointed toward a bear market but then surged upward on rumors that Trump may put a lengthy pause on the tariffs levied against the rest of the world Wednesday but fell again when the rumor was said to be false.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 762.16 points, or 1.99%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.55% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.42% as of noon.

It was only less than seven weeks ago, on Feb. 19, that the S&P hit its record high, and should the market close today in bear market territory, it would be the second-fastest peak-to-bear market shift in history, behind the fastest that occurred during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

Trump posted to social media Monday that as China has issued 34% retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., in addition to "their already record setting tariffs, non-monetary tariffs, illegal subsidization of companies, and massive long term currency manipulation" despite his "warning that any country that retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term tariff abuse of our nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher tariffs."

He continued that "if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by" Tuesday, "the United States will impose additional tariffs on China of 50%" effective Wednesday, and that "all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated."

That post to Trump's Truth Social account was at approximately 11:14 a.m., and by 11:30 a.m. the Dow had dropped back to 37, 277. 66.

Latest Headlines

Opening statements start for 'doomsday mom' Lori Daybell accused of killing 4th husband
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Opening statements start for 'doomsday mom' Lori Daybell accused of killing 4th husband
April 7 (UPI) -- "Doomsday mom" Lori Vallow Daybell was in court on Monday in Arizona for opening statements in the trial accusing her of killing her fourth husband.
Trump administration revokes dozens of student visas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump administration revokes dozens of student visas
April 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration revoked the visas of at least two dozen more students across the country over the weekend.
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
April 6 (UPI) -- A 52 year-old Chinese woman who was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona died by suicide, and agents failed to perform welfare checks, officials announced.
New York officials push back after Trump administration threatens funds over DEI
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New York officials push back after Trump administration threatens funds over DEI
April 6 (UPI) -- New York State education officials are pushing back against the Trump administration after it gutted U.S. Department of Education and said it would withhold federal funding from public schools that have DEI programs.
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
April 6 (UPI) -- Vietnam has asked the United States to delay implementing tariffs scheduled to go into effect Apr. 9 while the two countries negotiate.
More than 500,000 turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide
U.S. News // 2 days ago
More than 500,000 turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide
April 5 (UPI) -- More than 500,000 people across the United States showed up to protests of President Donald Trump's "authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda" at more than 1,400 events nationwide.
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has suspended its lawyer who told a federal court Friday that he did not understand the government's reasoning after federal authorities admitted a Maryland man had been mistakenly deported.
Rubio cancels visas for people from South Sudan
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Rubio cancels visas for people from South Sudan
April 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio has canceled visas for people from South Sudan because the country has refused to accept the return of its immigrants deported from the United States.
U.S. Naval Academy library lists 381 'DEI' books removed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Naval Academy library lists 381 'DEI' books removed
April 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Naval Academy removed 381 books from its library shelves in response to President Donald Trump's executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion materials and policies in federal facilities.
Netanyahu plans to meet Trump on Monday at the White House
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu plans to meet Trump on Monday at the White House
April 5 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will meet with President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, and plans to discuss new tariffs on U.S. trading partners.

Trending Stories

Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches

Follow Us