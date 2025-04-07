Trending
April 7, 2025 / 8:18 PM

Billie Jean King honored with sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Sheri Walsh
Sports icon Billie Jean King flexes her muscles during an unveiling ceremony to honor the Tennis Hall of Famer with the 2,807th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday. King is the first woman to receive a star in the new sports entertainment category. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Sports icon Billie Jean King flexes her muscles during an unveiling ceremony to honor the Tennis Hall of Famer with the 2,807th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday. King is the first woman to receive a star in the new sports entertainment category. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Tennis legend Billie Jean King has become the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the new sports entertainment category.

"The important thing is, I don't want to be the last one," King told the crowd gathered for Monday's ceremony.

King, 81, was joined by her wife, Ilana Kloss, as she received the Walk of Fame honor, which got its start in 1961. The sports entertainment category was added 60 years later, by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in 2021, to celebrate those who have significantly contributed to entertainment through sports.

King's star is the 2,807th on the Walk of Fame and is located near Hollywood and Vine. While she is the first woman to receive the honor in the sports entertainment category, Michael Strahan, former New York Giants defensive end and current "Good Morning America" anchor, was the first recipient in 2023. The second honoree was the late Carl Weathers, former professional football player known for his role as Apollo Creed in "Rocky."

During Monday's ceremony, fellow tennis star Maria Sharapova, Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis also joined King for photos as she remained seated in a red jacket.

During her tennis career, King won 39 Grand Slam titles with 12 of those wins in the singles category. She also founded the Virginia Slims Circuit and World Team Tennis.

King is perhaps best known for defeating Bobby Riggs in the 1973 tennis exhibition match dubbed the "Battle of the Sexes." It became the most watched televised sports event of all time and added weight to King's ongoing fight for equal pay for women.

After winning the women's U.S. Open title in 1972, King demanded the tournament pay men's and women's players equally. Her fight led to the formation of the Women's Tennis Association in 1973. King became the first female athlete to earn $100,000 in a year.

King was also instrumental in the passage of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which banned sex discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding. She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987.

Besides her legendary tennis career, King is also recognized for her many entertainment credits which include executive producer on the PBS documentary series "Groundbreakers" and the 2013 documentary "The Battle of the Sexes."

King has also appeared in front of the camera, as a judge on a 2007 episode of the NBC legal drama, "Law & Order," and portraying herself on episodes of "Fresh Off the Boat," and "The Odd Couple" in 1973.

In 2009, King became the first female athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Last September, she became the first female individual athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

