Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2025 / 1:13 PM

Rubio cancels visas for people from South Sudan

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, pictured during a "Make America Wealthy Again" event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, announced on Saturday that all visas for South Sudanese passport holders are being canceled. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Secretary of State Marco Rubio, pictured during a "Make America Wealthy Again" event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, announced on Saturday that all visas for South Sudanese passport holders are being canceled. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio has canceled visas for people from South Sudan because the country has refused to accept the return of its immigrants deported from the United States.

Rubio said in a statement Saturday that the transitional government of South Sudan has been "taking advantage" of the United States, while stating that the country's immigration laws are "critically important" to national security and public safety.

Advertisement

"Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them," Rubio said.

"As South Sudan's transitional government has failed to fully respect this principle, effective immediately, the United States Department of State is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders."

Related

Rubio said the United States would be willing to review its South Sudan visa policy if the country were to start cooperating with the Trump administration.

South Sudan gained its independence in 2011 after a decades-long civil war fought between 1982 and 2005, when a comprehensive peace agreement was reached that granted the region of South Sudan semi-autonomous status until it reached a referendum for independence in 2011.

Advertisement

Citizens of South Sudan were first granted Temporary Protected Status in the United States in 2011. Rival factions then fought a civil war in South Sudan from 2013 until 2018 when both sides agreed to the formation of a transition government to lead the country.

Amid South Sudan's internal turmoil, the United States has continuously reviewed its protected status policy for South Sudanese, most recently with an extension of the program in 2023 that is set to expire in May.

Rubio's ruling is expected to impact the future of Khaman Maluach, the starting center for Duke University's basketball team -- the favorite to win the national chamionship in the NCAA Tournament before the team was knocked out with Saturday's loss to the University of Houston.

Duke spokesman Frank Tramble told the New York Post that the school is "looking into the situation and working expeditiously to understand the implications for Duke students."

Latest Headlines

Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has suspended its lawyer who told a federal court Friday that he did not understand the government's reasoning after federal authorities admitted a Maryland man had been mistakenly deported.
U.S. Naval Academy library lists 381 'DEI' books removed
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. Naval Academy library lists 381 'DEI' books removed
April 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Naval Academy removed 381 books from its library shelves in response to President Donald Trump's executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion materials and policies in federal facilities.
Netanyahu plans to meet Trump on Monday at the White House
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Netanyahu plans to meet Trump on Monday at the White House
April 5 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will meet with President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, and plans to discuss new tariffs on U.S. trading partners.
More than 500,000 people turn out for anti-Trump rallies nationwide
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More than 500,000 people turn out for anti-Trump rallies nationwide
April 5 (UPI) -- More than 500,000 people across the United States showed up to protests of President Donald Trump's "authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda" at more than 1,400 events nationwide.
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
April 5 (UPI) -- Those wanting to play Mega Millions now have to pay more for a ticket -- the next drawing in the multi-state lottery will cost $5, more than double it's long-time cost.
SCOTUS: White House can continue to halt $600M in education funding
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
SCOTUS: White House can continue to halt $600M in education funding
April 5 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Trump administration's request to halt a lower court's temporary restraining order requiring the federal government to continue $600 million in education grant funding.
Georgia drops charges against woman who discarded fetus after miscarriage
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Georgia drops charges against woman who discarded fetus after miscarriage
April 5 (UPI) -- A woman in Georgia will not face criminal charges for putting her unborn fetus in a dumpster following a miscarriage, after authorities declined to proceed with the case.
Prosecutors seek 7-year prison term for George Santos
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Prosecutors seek 7-year prison term for George Santos
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is facing more than seven years in prison after federal prosecutors asked a judge to hand the disgraced congressman an 87-month sentence.
Judge blocks White House funding cuts to NIH
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge blocks White House funding cuts to NIH
April 5 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts issued an order this week permanently blocking the White House from limiting funding to the National Institutes of Health.
U.S. Senate approves Trump's 'beautiful bill' on budget; resolution goes to House
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Senate approves Trump's 'beautiful bill' on budget; resolution goes to House
April 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate early Saturday approved a budget resolution, largely along party lines, that President Donald Trump has called "one big, beautiful bill" for the budget.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
More than 500,000 people turn out for anti-Trump rallies nationwide
More than 500,000 people turn out for anti-Trump rallies nationwide
U.S. Naval Academy library lists 381 'DEI' books removed
U.S. Naval Academy library lists 381 'DEI' books removed
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
Judge blocks White House funding cuts to NIH
Judge blocks White House funding cuts to NIH
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement