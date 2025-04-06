Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2025 / 4:38 PM

New York officials push back after Trump administration threatens funds over DEI

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
President Donald Trump stands with Education Secretary Linda McMahon on March 20 at the White House after signing an executive order aimed at downsizing the U.S. Department of Education. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Donald Trump stands with Education Secretary Linda McMahon on March 20 at the White House after signing an executive order aimed at downsizing the U.S. Department of Education. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- New York State education officials are pushing back against the Trump administration after it gutted U.S. Department of Education and said it would withhold federal funding from public schools that have diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Daniel Morton-Bentley, the deputy commissioner for legal affairs for the New York State Education Department, penned a letter Friday that was obtained by UPI informing federal education officials they would not comply with the Trump administration's DEI orders.

Advertisement

Morton-Bentley asserted in the letter that the NYSED "does and will" comply with the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But he questioned the authority of the federal government to strongarm state agencies.

"NYSED is unaware of any authority that USDOE has to demand that a state education agency agree to its interpretation of a judicial decision or change the terms and conditions of NYSED's award without formal administrative process," Morton-Bentley wrote.

Related

"We understand that the current administration seeks to censor anything it deems 'diversity, equity and inclusion.' But there are no federal or state laws prohibiting the principles of DEI."

Morton-Bentley pointed out that the original U.S. Education Department letter, sent Thursday, is unsigned and appears not to have been issued in compliance with the federal law.

Advertisement

He also noted comments from former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who served in Trump's first administration, calling diversity and inclusion "cornerstones of high organizational performance."

The Trump administration's letter was sent to state and local education agencies around the country. The letter said that it served as a "reminder of legal obligations" for receiving federal funding under Title VI and required local and state education agencies to certify with the federal government that it would comply with its interpretation of federal law.

To make its point, the Trump administration referenced the June 2023 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that held that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, effectively ending the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

Like New York, Mayor Brandon Johnson told reporters on Friday that Chicago would file a lawsuit against the Trump administration if it took away its funding, the Chicago Tribune reported.

"We're not going to be intimidated by these threats," Johnson said. "It's just that simple. So, whatever it is that this tyrant is trying to do to this city, we're going to fight back."

Advertisement

Education Secretary Linda McMahon has not specified what qualifies as a civil rights law violation.

"Federal financial assistance is a privilege, not a right," Craig Trainor, the department's acting assistant secretary for civil rights, said in a statement to NPR.

"When state education commissioners accept federal funds, they agree to abide by federal antidiscrimination requirements. Unfortunately, we have seen too many schools flout or outright violate these obligations, including by using DEI programs to discriminate against one group of Americans to favor another based on identity characteristics."

Latest Headlines

Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
April 6 (UPI) -- Vietnam has asked the United States to delay implementing tariffs scheduled to go into effect Apr. 9 while the two countries negotiate.
More than 500,000 turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More than 500,000 turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide
April 5 (UPI) -- More than 500,000 people across the United States showed up to protests of President Donald Trump's "authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda" at more than 1,400 events nationwide.
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has suspended its lawyer who told a federal court Friday that he did not understand the government's reasoning after federal authorities admitted a Maryland man had been mistakenly deported.
Rubio cancels visas for people from South Sudan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rubio cancels visas for people from South Sudan
April 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio has canceled visas for people from South Sudan because the country has refused to accept the return of its immigrants deported from the United States.
U.S. Naval Academy library lists 381 'DEI' books removed
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. Naval Academy library lists 381 'DEI' books removed
April 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Naval Academy removed 381 books from its library shelves in response to President Donald Trump's executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion materials and policies in federal facilities.
Netanyahu plans to meet Trump on Monday at the White House
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu plans to meet Trump on Monday at the White House
April 5 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will meet with President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, and plans to discuss new tariffs on U.S. trading partners.
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
April 5 (UPI) -- Those wanting to play Mega Millions now have to pay more for a ticket -- the next drawing in the multi-state lottery will cost $5, more than double it's long-time cost.
SCOTUS: White House can continue to halt $600M in education funding
U.S. News // 1 day ago
SCOTUS: White House can continue to halt $600M in education funding
April 5 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Trump administration's request to halt a lower court's temporary restraining order requiring the federal government to continue $600 million in education grant funding.
Georgia drops charges against woman who discarded fetus after miscarriage
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia drops charges against woman who discarded fetus after miscarriage
April 5 (UPI) -- A woman in Georgia will not face criminal charges for putting her unborn fetus in a dumpster following a miscarriage, after authorities declined to proceed with the case.
Prosecutors seek 7-year prison term for George Santos
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Prosecutors seek 7-year prison term for George Santos
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is facing more than seven years in prison after federal prosecutors asked a judge to hand the disgraced congressman an 87-month sentence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
U.S. Naval Academy library lists 381 'DEI' books removed
U.S. Naval Academy library lists 381 'DEI' books removed
SCOTUS: White House can continue to halt $600M in education funding
SCOTUS: White House can continue to halt $600M in education funding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement