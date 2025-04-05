More than 500,000 people expected at anti-Trump rallies nationwide

1 of 2 | A protestor dressed as President Donald Trump holds a "Fire Musk" sign at the Women's March on International Women's Day in New York City on March 8. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- More than 500,000 people across the United States are predicted to oppose President Donald Trump's "authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda" at more than 1,000 events nationwide, the largest protest since he became president again two months ago, organizers said. The event, which MoveOn is calling Hands Off, involves a host of labor, environmental and other progressive groups, including Indivisible, Women's March, Working Families Power,and Public Citizen. Newer grassroots groups, including 505051, that formed since Trump's election day victory last year also are participating. Advertisement

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk think think this country belong to them," organizers wrote on the Hands Off 2025 website. "They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands Off!"

One day after Trump became president the first time on Jan. 21, 2017, at least 470,000 turned out for the Women's March protest in Washington D.C. and millions more at rallies in the nation. That event was focused on women's issues, including abortion.

More than 500,000 people RSVP'd to attend the marches and demonstration ahead of their start on Saturday morning.

"This is shaping up to be the biggest single-day protest in the last several years of American history," Ezra Levi, a found of Indivisible, said in an organizing call, The Guardian reported.

The largest event is expected to be at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and is scheduled to start at noon. Members of Congress will be on hand to deliver speeches, including three Democrat U.S. representatives, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Maxwell Frost of Florida and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

The times vary for other locations, including in big and small cities, and virtual events have also been scheduled.

The protests are a response to job cuts across all federal agencies as well as cutbacks in services, including healthcare, veteran services, LGBTQ+ rights, free speech, consumer protections, as well as to recent deportations and the tactics used to enact them, according to organizers.

"This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country," organizers wrote on the website.

Protestors are specifically taking aim at Musk, who heads Tesla, SpaceX and X, and became a senior adviser to Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

Events are scheduled in Palm Beach County, Florida, as well, because Trump is expected to be at his Mar-a-Lago estate there.

The protests are occurring three days after Trump announced tariffs of at least 10% on products from foreign countries worldwide. The stock market has tumbled, including Nasdaq going into a bear market.

The 10% baseline tariffs took effect for around 180 nations at midnight Saturday and they will increase further on April 9 for about 60 "worst offenders," Trump said.

"What April 5th is really about is saying 'Hey folks, let's all come together in one day and show the power of our voices and ensure our voices are heard about what we're seeing coming out of the administration and to push back on these harms,'" MoveOn Executive Diect Rahna Epting said.

The office of first lady Melania Trump moved the White House's annual spring garden tour to Sunday as a result of expected protests near the White House.

"Anyone who thinks protests, lawsuits, and lawfare will deter President Trump must have been sleeping under a rock for the past several years," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told USA Today in a statement.

"President Trump will not be deterred from delivering on the promises he made to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers across the country who overwhelmingly re-elected him," she said.