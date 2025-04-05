Georgia drops charges against woman who discarded fetus after miscarriage

A woman in Tift County, Georgia will not face criminal charges for putting her unborn fetus in a dumpster following a miscarriage, after authorities declined to proceed with the case. Image courtesy of Tift County, Georgia

April 5 (UPI) -- A woman in Georgia will not face criminal charges for putting her unborn fetus in a dumpster following a miscarriage, after authorities declined to proceed with the case. Tift County District Attorney Patrick Warren said the state would not proceed with charges against Selena Chandler-Scott, who was arrested last month. Advertisement

The 24-year-old resident of Tufton, Ga., was initially charged with concealing the death of another person and one count of abandonment of a dead body, after discarding the remains in a dumpster outside her home.

The state medical examiner later determined the fetus had not taken a breath outside the womb. Officials also determined the fetus was approximately 19 weeks old and non-viable at the time of Chandler-Scott's miscarriage.

There were no signs of trauma or other foul play, officials said.

"After thorough examination of the facts and the law, my office has determined that continuing prosecution is not legally sustainable and not in the interest of justice. This case is heartbreaking and emotionally difficult for everyone involved, but our decision must be grounded in law, not emotion or speculation," Warren said in an interview with WALB TV.

Advertisement

Georgia's current laws ban abortion procedures after six weeks of pregnancy, before most women know they are pregnant.

A bill proposed last month would see the state enact stricter laws, banning abortions at the embryonic stage.

Chandler-Scott told authorities she did not know what to do after suffering the misscarriage.

"This was a disturbing and tragic case. I want to acknowledge the pain felt across the community. I do not condone the way the remains were handled, and I understand that her actions were distressing to many. But my duty is not to punish what feels wrong-it is to uphold the law with fairness and integrity," Warren told WALB TV.

"While some may feel my decision excuses Ms. Chandler-Scott's conduct, justice must be based on law, not emotion. My hope is that this dismissal allows Ms. Chandler-Scott and the Tifton community to begin a process of recovery. As with any dismissal, it is important to note that although the investigation, to my knowledge, is complete, if additional information or incriminating evidence becomes available that is not already in the case file, my office may review this case again for prosecution."