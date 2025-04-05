Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2025 / 2:26 PM

Georgia drops charges against woman who discarded fetus after miscarriage

By Simon Druker
Share with X
A woman in Tift County, Georgia will not face criminal charges for putting her unborn fetus in a dumpster following a miscarriage, after authorities declined to proceed with the case. Image courtesy of Tift County, Georgia
A woman in Tift County, Georgia will not face criminal charges for putting her unborn fetus in a dumpster following a miscarriage, after authorities declined to proceed with the case. Image courtesy of Tift County, Georgia

April 5 (UPI) -- A woman in Georgia will not face criminal charges for putting her unborn fetus in a dumpster following a miscarriage, after authorities declined to proceed with the case.

Tift County District Attorney Patrick Warren said the state would not proceed with charges against Selena Chandler-Scott, who was arrested last month.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old resident of Tufton, Ga., was initially charged with concealing the death of another person and one count of abandonment of a dead body, after discarding the remains in a dumpster outside her home.

The state medical examiner later determined the fetus had not taken a breath outside the womb. Officials also determined the fetus was approximately 19 weeks old and non-viable at the time of Chandler-Scott's miscarriage.

Related

There were no signs of trauma or other foul play, officials said.

"After thorough examination of the facts and the law, my office has determined that continuing prosecution is not legally sustainable and not in the interest of justice. This case is heartbreaking and emotionally difficult for everyone involved, but our decision must be grounded in law, not emotion or speculation," Warren said in an interview with WALB TV.

Advertisement

Georgia's current laws ban abortion procedures after six weeks of pregnancy, before most women know they are pregnant.

A bill proposed last month would see the state enact stricter laws, banning abortions at the embryonic stage.

Chandler-Scott told authorities she did not know what to do after suffering the misscarriage.

"This was a disturbing and tragic case. I want to acknowledge the pain felt across the community. I do not condone the way the remains were handled, and I understand that her actions were distressing to many. But my duty is not to punish what feels wrong-it is to uphold the law with fairness and integrity," Warren told WALB TV.

"While some may feel my decision excuses Ms. Chandler-Scott's conduct, justice must be based on law, not emotion. My hope is that this dismissal allows Ms. Chandler-Scott and the Tifton community to begin a process of recovery. As with any dismissal, it is important to note that although the investigation, to my knowledge, is complete, if additional information or incriminating evidence becomes available that is not already in the case file, my office may review this case again for prosecution."

Latest Headlines

Prosecutors seek 7-year prison term for George Santos
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Prosecutors seek 7-year prison term for George Santos
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is facing more than seven years in prison after federal prosecutors asked a judge to hand the disgraced congressman an 87-month sentence.
More than 500,000 people expected at anti-Trump rallies nationwide
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 500,000 people expected at anti-Trump rallies nationwide
April 5 (UPI) -- More than 500,000 people across the United States are predicted to protest President Donald Trump's "authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda" in more than 1,400 events nationwide.
Judge blocks White House funding cuts to NIH
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Judge blocks White House funding cuts to NIH
April 5 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts issued an order this week permanently blocking the White House from limiting funding to the National Institutes of Health.
U.S. Senate approves Trump's 'beautiful bill' on budget; resolution goes to House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Senate approves Trump's 'beautiful bill' on budget; resolution goes to House
April 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate early Saturday approved a budget resolution, largely along party lines, that President Donald Trump has called "one big, beautiful bill" for the budget.
U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
April 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced will allow logging in national forests, which will help spur timber production amid reciprocal tariffs on other nations.
Stock markets tumble again amid tariff fallout; Nasdaq in bear market
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Stock markets tumble again amid tariff fallout; Nasdaq in bear market
April 4 (UPI) -- The stock market ended a turbulent week with huge declines Friday with the Nasdaq Composite entering a bear market amid fallout from President Donald Trump's new tariffs on most nations worldwide.
2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities
April 4 (UPI) -- A new Title IX Special Investigations team will focus on enforcing President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender women from competing on female sports teams and using restrooms designated for women.
Trump extends sale, ban of TikTok another 75 days
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump extends sale, ban of TikTok another 75 days
April 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday gave TikTok another 75 days to be sold or banned in the United States, one day before the deadline.
Officials: California man arrested for child exploitation is part of online terror group
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Officials: California man arrested for child exploitation is part of online terror group
April 4 (UPI) -- A California man has been charged with targeting children for sexual exploitation, the Justice Department announced on Friday.
FLoatarama Pride-on-water fundraiser event returning to Florida in June
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FLoatarama Pride-on-water fundraiser event returning to Florida in June
April 4 (UPI) -- The largest LGBTQ Pride-on-water event in the United States is returning for its sixth year this coming June, organizers announced on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities
2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities
Fed chair warns Trump's tariffs will worsen inflation, lower economic growth
Fed chair warns Trump's tariffs will worsen inflation, lower economic growth
More than 500,000 people expected at anti-Trump rallies nationwide
More than 500,000 people expected at anti-Trump rallies nationwide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement