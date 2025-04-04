FLoatarama Pride-on-water fundraiser event returning to Florida in June

1 of 4 | FLoatarama, the largest LGBTQ Pride-on-water event in the United States, is returning for its sixth year this coming June, organizers announced on Friday. Photo courtesy of FLoatarama

April 4 (UPI) -- The largest LGBTQ Pride-on-water event in the United States is returning for its sixth year this coming June, organizers announced on Friday. FLoatarama is scheduled to take place June 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Advertisement

The 500-person cruise is being hosted by WSVN TV personality Alex Miranda aboard a 130-foot luxury yacht.

The annual event raises money for LGBTQ non-profit organizations dedicated to serving youths in South Florida.

"FLoatarama is more than just a celebration -- it's a powerful way to give back to the next generation," FLoatarama co-founders Scott Schramm and Roderick MacKenzie said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to see the continued support that allows our philanthropic members to fund vital programs for LGBTQ+ youth in our community."

The day-long fundraising event begins with the cruise at 11 a.m. EDT before transitioning to a party back on shore.

All ticket sale proceeds go directly to charity. The FLoatarama foundation has donated over $250,000 in grants since its inception.