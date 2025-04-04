Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2025 / 2:12 PM / Updated at 2:24 PM

Fed chair warns Trump's tariffs will worsen inflation, lower economic growth

As a result, Powell said, the Fed won't change interest rates until full tariff impacts are clarified.

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Friday in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down more than 1,000 points as U.S. stocks continued to be volatile due to trade-war worries from President Donald Trump's tariffs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 7 | Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Friday in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down more than 1,000 points as U.S. stocks continued to be volatile due to trade-war worries from President Donald Trump's tariffs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Friday that Trump's strict tariffs will worsen inflation and lower economic growth. As a result, the Fed won't change interest rates until the full economic effect is clarified.

In prepared remarks, Powell said, "It is now becoming clear that the tariff increases will be significantly larger than expected. The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth."

Advertisement

He added, "Our obligation is to keep longer-term inflation expectations well anchored and to make certain that a one-time increase in the price level does not become an ongoing inflation problem."

Powell's Arlington, Va., remarks came at the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing Annual Conference.

Related

Powell said that while uncertainty is high and "downside risks have risen," the economy is still in a good place.

As the Fed chair was warned of the negative effect of high tariffs, markets worldwide continued a free fall, with the Dow losing 1,738 points early Friday afternoon. That's on top of a 1,679 point drop Thursday.

The huge tariffs, imposed in what President Donald Trump celebrated in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday as "liberation day," immediately created huge market damage not only for the Dow but also the S&P 500.

Advertisement

Powell stressed that "it will be very difficult to assess the likely economic effects of higher tariffs until there is greater certainty about the details, such as what will be tariffed, at what level and for what duration, and the extent of retaliation from our trading partners."

Japan's Nikkei 225 index plunged nearly 1,000 points Friday as China retaliated against the Trump tariffs and the International Monetary Fund warned of "significant" risks.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told lawmakers Japan was facing a national crisis due to the huge tariffs.

The self-inflicted economic damage in the United States is hurtling international trade into chaos, weakening U.S. allies economically as security threats from Russia, China and Iran grow more dire.

Powell's Friday remarks about the negative economic hit from the tariffs came after Trump told Powell to "stop laying politics" and cut interest rates because inflation is down.

But Powell said core PCE inflation is actually up to 2.8% and "progress toward our 2% inflation objective has slowed."

Meanwhile, the European Union said it does not impose 39% tariffs on the United States as Trump claims.

According to the European Commission "considering the actual trade in goods between the EU and US, in practice the average tariff rate on both sides is approximately 1%."

Advertisement

The Commission said in 2023 the United States collected $7.65 billion in tariffs on European exports while the EU collected $3.28 billion on U.S. exports.

Powell said, "Looking ahead, higher tariffs will be working their way through our economy and are likely to raise inflation in coming quarters."

Latest Headlines

Harvard gets list of White House demands to keep federal funding
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Harvard gets list of White House demands to keep federal funding
April 4 (UPI) -- Harvard University must eliminate its diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI program and ban masked protesters from campus demonstrations, if the school wants to keep its federal funding, the White House confirmed.
Dow falls more than 1,500 points amid tariff fallout
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow falls more than 1,500 points amid tariff fallout
April 4 (UPI) -- Concerns of a trade war grew Friday after China hit the United States with new tariffs in response to President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" levies, with led the stock market to plummet as fears of a global recession
ICE agent says Maryland man deported, jailed due to 'error'
U.S. News // 3 days ago
ICE agent says Maryland man deported, jailed due to 'error'
April 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland man remains locked away in a foreign prison for terrorists despite a sworn declaration from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official that the deportation was made by mistake.
First 100 days of Trump's presidency: cuts, tariffs, court pushback
U.S. News // 3 weeks ago
First 100 days of Trump's presidency: cuts, tariffs, court pushback
March 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office -- a symbolic measuring stick for a new president -- are halfway through.
Trump administration may freeze $510M in grants to Brown University
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration may freeze $510M in grants to Brown University
April 4 (UPI) -- The Trump administration may suspend $510 million in federal grants to Brown University.
U.S. creates a more than expected 228,000 March jobs; joblessness rises to 4.2%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. creates a more than expected 228,000 March jobs; joblessness rises to 4.2%
April 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added a higher-than-expected 228,000 jobs in March, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rose to 4.2%.
TikTok faces sale or ban deadline; Trump optimistic for a deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TikTok faces sale or ban deadline; Trump optimistic for a deal
April 4 (UPI) -- The deadline for TikTok to be sold or banned in the United States is set for Saturday as President Donald Trump has voiced his support for keeping the app active.
Michigan couple jailed in Mexico over timeshare dispute return home
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan couple jailed in Mexico over timeshare dispute return home
April 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple who were imprisoned in Mexico for about a month after they disputed charges related to a Mexican timeshare have returned to the United States.
Florida stationery firm sues Trump over China tariffs
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida stationery firm sues Trump over China tariffs
April 4 (UPI) -- A Florida-based boutique stationery company that sources products from China has sued the Trump administration, challenging the legality of tariffs he imposed on the Asian nation.
Reports: National Security Agency head, deputy dismissed
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Reports: National Security Agency head, deputy dismissed
April 4 (UPI) -- Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, and his deputy have been fired, according to reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stellantis shuts down four plants due to Trump's tariffs
Stellantis shuts down four plants due to Trump's tariffs
Senate confirms Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead Medicare and Medicaid
Senate confirms Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead Medicare and Medicaid
Trade war: Canada hits U.S. auto imports with 25% reciprocal tariffs
Trade war: Canada hits U.S. auto imports with 25% reciprocal tariffs
Police, school bus driver contradict Epstein-accuser Giuffre's injury claims
Police, school bus driver contradict Epstein-accuser Giuffre's injury claims
Reports: National Security Agency head, deputy dismissed
Reports: National Security Agency head, deputy dismissed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement