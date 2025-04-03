Trending
U.S. News
April 3, 2025 / 2:20 PM

YouTube launches shorts creation tools ahead of possible TikTok ban

By Mike Heuer
The new YouTube Shorts editor enables creators to match video to the music beats and offers other advantages. Image by Creator Insider/YouTube
April 3 (UPI) -- YouTube on Thursday announced new video creation tools for short videos ahead of a pending deadline for TikTok owner ByteDance to sell it or be banned from the United States.

ByteDance has until Saturday to sell its U.S. operations to an American buyer or be banned from the country, which would cause many TikTok users to lose their accounts and existing content.

YouTube's Shorts video feed competes with TikTok's short-form video format, and the new creation tools that are to be made available before summer make it easier for users to edit their content and track its performance, CNBC reported.

Among the chief changes is how YouTube tracks view counts.

"What we are doing is going from when a short was played for a few seconds to when a viewer's seen it at all as to how we counted views in Shorts," YouTube Chief Product Officer Johanna Voolich said in an interview posted on YouTube.

She said the change is based on feedback from content creators and helps them better understand when their shorts have been viewed and is especially helpful for creators who post content on multiple platforms.

Creators also will benefit from new editing tools that improve upon what Voolich called a "pretty basic editor" for video shorts.

"You import a bunch of things from your gallery and then, in flow, we're going to let you time that to music from our very wide music library," she said.

The new video editor allows creators to pinch and zoom their videos to "really make it your own," Voolich said.

YouTube also is providing content creators with templates for short videos.

Instead of the current practice of uploading content one at a time from a camera, creators will be able to use a template to upload all of their content at once.

More camera roll integration also enables creators to make stickers from their camera rolls to use in the video background and for other purposes.

Shorts also have gone to three minutes, which Voolich says support deeper narratives and expands the variety of content available on the Shorts platform.

In the two years since YouTube added its Shorts platform to its monetization program, it has been growing.

"Shorts is just such a rich area with so many features and so much variety of videos," Voolich said.

Among recent innovations she cited is enabling creators to use generative AI to create entire videos or just make stickers to use in their videos.

