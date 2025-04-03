Trending
U.S. News
April 3, 2025 / 8:33 PM

White House to use real eggs in Easter event

By Mark Moran
The Easter bunny makes an appearance at a White House news briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House after the 2024 Easter Egg Roll. File photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
The Easter bunny makes an appearance at a White House news briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House after the 2024 Easter Egg Roll. File photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI

April 3 (UPI) -- The White House has said it will use real eggs in its annual Easter Egg Roll, despite historically high prices and a shortage that the industry is blaming on the latest outbreak of the avian flu.

"They were saying that for Easter 'please don't use eggs. Could you use plastic eggs?' I say we don't want to do that," President Donald Trump said Wednesday in remarks announcing his new tariffs, NBC News reported.

The egg event, scheduled for April 21, will use 30,000 real eggs provided by the American Egg Board, which has said multiple factors are driving up egg prices amid allegations of collusion, ag industry conditions and weather, Farm Action reported.

The Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation into egg prices in March. Farm Action said while avian flu has been cited as the primary driver of skyrocketing egg prices, its actual impact on production has been minimal.

The American Egg Board has been the long-time supplier of eggs for the White House event, relying on donations from U.S. farmers. Participants color eggs and participate in related events.

"We are very grateful to our partners who help make the White House Egg Roll come to life each year and especially to the American egg farmers who work hard to supply our nation with quality food," Nick Clemens, a spokesman for first lady Melania Trump, said, NBC reported.

"America's egg farmers are proud to partner with the White House and the White House Historical Association on this year's White House Easter Egg Roll, continuing a nearly 50-year legacy of supporting this time-honored annual tradition," said Emily Mets, CEO of American Egg Board.

Some farmers disagree with the decision to use real eggs, citing the shortage and record-high prices.

"Those eggs need to go in people's bellies, and it needs to feed our families here in the United States, not to be played with," said Vanessa Frias, owner and head farmer of Willowbrook Farms in Michigan.

