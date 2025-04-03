Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 3, 2025 / 8:33 PM

Uninhabited islands among 'Liberation Day' tariff targets

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
An undated satellite image shows Heard Island's Mawson Peak and a lava flow from the volcanic island that is subject to a 10% U.S. tariff. Photo by the Smithsonian Institution
An undated satellite image shows Heard Island's Mawson Peak and a lava flow from the volcanic island that is subject to a 10% U.S. tariff. Photo by the Smithsonian Institution

April 3 (UPI) -- A group of volcanic islands located near Antarctica and whose only inhabitants are colonies of penguins and seals is listed among foreign states subject to U.S. trade tariffs.

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday to be "Liberation Day" in the United States and imposed a minimum global tariff of 10% on nations around the globe.

Advertisement

The McDonald Islands and Heard Island are among those listed, but the islands are barren and have no people or government.

The United Kingdom controlled the islands until 1947 when they were transferred to Australia, which still maintains control.

Related

Australia classifies the islands as external territories that are not self-governing.

The Trump administration separately listed Heard Island and the McDonald Islands from Australia with a 10% tariff imposed on any goods imported from them into the United States.

Despite being uninhabited and lacking any industry, World Bank data show $1.4 million worth of products imported into the United States from Heard Island and the McDonald Islands in 2022l listed as electrical and machinery goods.

Other imports are listed from the islands going back to 2017 and range between $15,000 and $325,000 in total value per year.

Advertisement

The islands have an active fishery but no buildings or inhabitants beyond wildlife.

Among their penguin colonizers are king penguins, but there are no emperor penguins, according to Scientific American.

There is no record of the king penguins declaring sovereignty over the islands.

U.S. sailor John Heard discovered Heard Island in 1853 and named it after himself with no reported resistance from its indigenous penguin and seal population.

A year later, U.S. sailor William McDonald discovered the McDonald Islands and likewise named them after himself with no objection from their indigenous penguin and seal colonies.

The islands are located in the Indian Ocean about equidistant to South Africa and Australia and about 1,000 miles north of Antarctica.

Latest Headlines

NYPD reports first-quarter reductions in most violent crimes
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
NYPD reports first-quarter reductions in most violent crimes
April 3 (UPI) -- New Yorkers generally lived under safer conditions during the first three months of the year than they have at any other time since local police began keeping records.
White House to use real eggs in Easter event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House to use real eggs in Easter event
April 3 (UPI) -- The White House has said it will use real eggs in its annual Easter Egg Roll, despite historically high prices and a shortage that the industry is blaming on the latest outbreak of the avian flu.
Colorado State predicts above-average 2025 Atlantic storm season
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Colorado State predicts above-average 2025 Atlantic storm season
April 3 (UPI) -- Colorado State University climatologists predict 17 named tropical storms, including nine hurricanes, during the 2025 Atlantic storm season.
Dow plummets 1,679 points in first day of trading after sweeping U.S. tariffs
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow plummets 1,679 points in first day of trading after sweeping U.S. tariffs
April 3 (UPI) -- The Trump tariffs sent U.S. markets plunging Thursday as the Dow dropped 1,679 points. S&P and Nasdaq followed suit with deep losses and both gold and the U.S. dollar went sharply lower.
Pentagon inspector general launches investigation into Signal app use
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pentagon inspector general launches investigation into Signal app use
April 3 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other members of the Trump administration are being investigated for their recent use of a Signal app before a military strike on the Houthis in Yemen.
At least 7 killed by storms targeting the South, Midwest
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At least 7 killed by storms targeting the South, Midwest
April 3 (UPI) -- At least five people died in Tennessee and one each in Missouri and Indiana as severe thunderstorms move through the central part of the nation.
Tufts demands release 'without delay' of student Rumeysa Ozturk
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tufts demands release 'without delay' of student Rumeysa Ozturk
April 3 (UPI) -- Tufts University wants a federal judge to release, without delay, Rumeysa Ozturk, the Fulbright Scholar from Turkey grabbed off the street by masked ICE agents.
YouTube launches shorts creation tools ahead of possible TikTok ban
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
YouTube launches shorts creation tools ahead of possible TikTok ban
April 3 (UPI) -- YouTube announced new video creation tools for short videos ahead of a pending deadline for TikTok owner ByteDance to sell it or be banned from the United States.
Stellantis shuts down four plants due to Trump's tariffs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Stellantis shuts down four plants due to Trump's tariffs
April 3 (UPI) -- Auto manufacturer Stellantis has temporarily laid off around 900 American workers and close to 4,500 Canadian employees in an effort to work around President Donald Trump's 25% automotive tariffs.
Former Vice President Mike Pence to receive JFK Profile in Courage award
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence to receive JFK Profile in Courage award
April 3 (UPI) -- The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum announced Thursday that it has awarded its 2025 Profile in Courage Award to former Vice President Mike Pence for certifying former President Joe Biden's election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Secretary of State Marco Rubio asks NATO allies to chip in with 5% GDP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio asks NATO allies to chip in with 5% GDP
Stellantis shuts down four plants due to Trump's tariffs
Stellantis shuts down four plants due to Trump's tariffs
Senate passes resolution against Trump's tariffs on Canada with 4 Republicans
Senate passes resolution against Trump's tariffs on Canada with 4 Republicans
Jeju Island mourns Cold War massacre dead under shadow of Yoon's martial law declaration
Jeju Island mourns Cold War massacre dead under shadow of Yoon's martial law declaration
8 OPEC nations boost crude oil production by 411,000 barrels a day
8 OPEC nations boost crude oil production by 411,000 barrels a day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement