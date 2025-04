President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Photo by Francis Chung/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a $5 million "gold card" with his image on it that the administration hopes to sell to migrants to lower the national debt. Trump unveiled the card while talking with reporters aboard Air Force One, calling it the "Trump card." Advertisement

"For $5 million, this could be used," Trump told reporters. "It was the first of the cards. You know what that card is, it's the gold card, the Trump card. Pretty exciting, right? Anybody want to buy one?"

Trump's unveiling of the card came against the backdrop of a financial market meltdown in the United States, where the S&P 500 had its largest single-day loss in five years, largely in response to Trump's tariffs on goods imported from other countries.

Trump announced the cards in February. In effect, they would replace the current EB-5 immigrant investor visa program and allow wealthy migrants to buy the cards and obtain residency and work permits in the United States.

Cardholders would not have to pay taxes on overseas income, unlike U.S. citizens. Trump said the first cards would be available in about two weeks.