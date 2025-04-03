Former Vice President Mike Pence to receive JFK Profile in Courage award

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has been named the winner of the 2025 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum announced Thursday that it has will award its 2025 Profile in Courage Award to former Vice President Mike Pence for certifying former President Joe Biden election as the U.S. Capitol was under attack on Jan 6, 2021. Presented each year to public servants who make courageous decisions "of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences," the award will be presented to Pence at the institution in Boston on May 4. Advertisement

In a statement released by the library, Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg said that "Despite our political differences, it is hard to imagine an act of greater consequence than Vice President Pence's decision to certify the 2020 presidential election during an attack on the U.S. Capitol," and that "Upholding his oath to the Constitution and following his conscience, the vice president put his life, career and political future on the line."

Schlossberg also posted on X Thursday about Pence, that he showed "grace under pressure, defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger," and that "Vice President Pence is a profile in courage, putting country first, he may have saved our republic."

Pence also released a statement, in which he said that he is "deeply humbled and honored to be the recipient of the Kennedy Profile in Courage Award."

He added that he has "been inspired by the life and words of President John F. Kennedy since my youth and am honored to join the company of so many distinguished Americans who have received this recognition in the past."

Previous recipients include former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and former U.S. Sen. John McCain.