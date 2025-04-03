Former Vice President Mike Pence to receive JFK Profile in Courage award

April 3 (UPI) -- The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum announced Thursday that it has will award its 2025 Profile in Courage Award to former Vice President Mike Pence for certifying former President Joe Biden election as the U.S. Capitol was under attack on Jan 6, 2021.
Presented each year to public servants who make courageous decisions "of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences," the award will be presented to Pence at the institution in Boston on May 4.