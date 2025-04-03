Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 3, 2025 / 9:46 AM

NYC Mayor Eric Adams to run for re-election as an independent

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Mayor of New York Eric Adams at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in March. Adams announced Thursday he will run for reelection as an Independent. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Mayor of New York Eric Adams at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in March. Adams announced Thursday he will run for reelection as an Independent. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday he will run as an independent as he seeks re-election.

Adams released a video statement early in which he first declared that he shared the experience of being raised in New York City, adding that "like so many of you, I grew up in a city that failed you," and that "when New Yorkers worry about their bills at the kitchen table, or feeling safe on a subway platform, they don't expect a political party to help," but instead want leadership from someone who "understands their story."

Advertisement

He continued, saying he will always fight for New Yorkers, but he "had hoped to fight for them again in a Democratic primary for mayor," and had received more than 25,000 signatures on a Democratic primary position, but as the corruption case against him "dragged on too long," it made it impossible to mount a proper primary campaign.

"And that is why," Adams continued, after he confirmed he was still a Democrat, "I am announcing that I will forego the Democratic primary for Mayor, and appeal directly to all New Yorkers as an independent candidate in the general election."

Advertisement

His announcement follows a Wednesday dismissal of federal corruption charges. The judge in the case did so, and dismissed the counts against Adams "with prejudice," which means the Department of Justice cannot revive the case at a later date.

Judge Dale Ho wrote in his decision that the decision to drop the charges "smacks of a bargain," adding that Adams "took at least one new immigration-related action consistent with the preferences of the new administration."

A poll taken in February by the Honan Strategy Group "found that 85% of Democrats do not believe that Adams should be re-elected and that 81% disapprove of his job performance, including 60% who say they strongly disapprove," and placed him third in a hypothetical ballot for the Democratic mayoral primary with 9% of the vote, behind former Governor Andrew Cuomo at 35% and city Comptroller Brad Lander at 10%.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Challenger, Gray & Christmas: U.S. layoffs surge near 2020 highs amid DOGE cuts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Challenger, Gray & Christmas: U.S. layoffs surge near 2020 highs amid DOGE cuts
April 3 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's DOGE was behind a huge increase in U.S. March job cuts, according to a Thursday report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Employers announced 275,240 job cuts, a 60% increase from February.
Jeju Island mourns Cold War massacre dead under shadow of Yoon's martial law declaration
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jeju Island mourns Cold War massacre dead under shadow of Yoon's martial law declaration
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, April 3 (UPI) -- South Korea's Jeju Island on Thursday collectively mourned the deaths of tens of thousands of their relatives and neighbors slaughtered nearly eight decades ago during a massacre in the very early stages of the Cold War.
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
April 2 (UPI) -- Tornadoes on Wednesday struck the central United States, including damaging property in Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana Oklahoma, with torrential rain spurring flash flooding.
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced tariffs on global trade partners during a White House Rose Garden event dubbed "Make America Wealthy Again" Wednesday afternoon.
After-hours stock prices slide after Trump announces worldwide tariffs
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
After-hours stock prices slide after Trump announces worldwide tariffs
April 2 (UPI) -- Stock futures tumbled Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced tariffs for all trading partners as investors fretted over increased prices and a possible recession.
Senate passes resolution against Trump's tariffs on Canada with 4 Republicans
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate passes resolution against Trump's tariffs on Canada with 4 Republicans
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday night rebuked President Donald Trump's worldwide tariffs announced earlier in the day with four Republicans joining all Democrats.
Hurricane names Beryl, Helene and Milton retired
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hurricane names Beryl, Helene and Milton retired
Hurricane names Beryl, Helene and Milton have been retired. The names Brianna, Holly and Miguel will replace them.
USDA pauses funds to Maine over state's stand on transgender females in women's sports
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
USDA pauses funds to Maine over state's stand on transgender females in women's sports
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday paused federal funds for certain Maine educational programs in response to the state's opposition to banning transgender women from competing in women's sports in Maine.
Charges dropped against foster youth advocate in alleged 'assault' on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Charges dropped against foster youth advocate in alleged 'assault' on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace
April 2 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors took steps to drop charges against the man accused of assaulting U.S Rep. Nancy Mace, R.-S.C., in a disputed event last year at the U.S. Capitol.
Man with 'anger' toward pharmacies shot Walgreens clerk dead in California, police say
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Man with 'anger' toward pharmacies shot Walgreens clerk dead in California, police say
April 2 (UPI) -- A 30-year-old man with "anger" toward pharmacies opened fire inside a Walgreens in central California, killing a store clerk, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
Tesla stock jumps after reports Elon Musk may exit DOGE
Tesla stock jumps after reports Elon Musk may exit DOGE
Senate passes resolution against Trump's tariffs on Canada with 4 Republicans
Senate passes resolution against Trump's tariffs on Canada with 4 Republicans
After-hours stock prices slide after Trump announces worldwide tariffs
After-hours stock prices slide after Trump announces worldwide tariffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement