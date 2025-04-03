Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 3, 2025 / 1:47 PM

National Security Council purged by Trump after Laura Loomer meeting, sources say

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Several National Security Council senior staffers were fired after President Donald Trump met with far-right podcaster and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, several news sources reported. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Several National Security Council senior staffers were fired after President Donald Trump met with far-right podcaster and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, several news sources reported. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Several National Security Council senior staffers have been fired, with more to come, after a President Donald Trump meeting with far-right podcaster Laura Loomer, according to multiple media reports Thursday.

The New York Times, CBS News, The Hill and Axios, all citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, reported the multiple NSC firings after Trump's meeting at the White House with Loomer.

Advertisement

Loomer has spread conspiracy theories, including that the 9/11 attacks were an inside job carried out by the U.S. government.

Axios reported it could not confirm whether the firings were directly linked to Loomer pressing Trump to fire the NSC officials, but added Loomer was furious that so-called "neocons" were on the NSC staff.

Related

Citing a source familiar with the situation, Axios said as many as 10 staffers, including senior directors, were fired.

The Times reported six NSC staffers were fired after Loomer excoriated them during a meeting in the Oval Office as being disloyal to Trump. It allegedly happened in front of National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, who was not fired.

Advertisement

The Times cited interviews with eight people with knowledge of the meeting and firings.

CBS News reported that among those fired were Brian Walsh, Thomas Boodry and David Feith, all senior NSC staffers.

NSC spokesman Brian Hughes refused comment when contacted by CBS.

The far-right conspiracy theorist with zero national security experience accused the fired NSC staffers of not being loyal enough to Trump as she attacked them during the meeting.

She later posted on X, "I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security."

According to the media reports Loomer used the word "neocons" as she presented what amounted to opposition research on the NSC staffers.

According to The Hill, senior NSC adviser Ivan Kanapathy was also targeted by Loomer. She cited Kanapathy's ties to a firm that also employed former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and former CIA Director Michael Morell.

Latest Headlines

Stellantis shuts down four plants due to Trump's tariffs
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Stellantis shuts down four plants due to Trump's tariffs
April 3 (UPI) -- Auto manufacturer Stellantis has temporarily laid off around 900 American workers and close to 4,500 Canadian employees in an effort to work around President Donald Trump's 25% automotive tariffs.
Former Vice President Mike Pence to receive JFK Profile in Courage award
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence to receive JFK Profile in Courage award
April 3 (UPI) -- The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum announced Thursday that it has awarded its 2025 Profile in Courage Award to former Vice President Mike Pence for certifying former President Joe Biden's election.
LA wildfire death toll rises to 30 after human remains discovered in Altadena ruins
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
LA wildfire death toll rises to 30 after human remains discovered in Altadena ruins
The death toll from the devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles County earlier this year has climbed to 30 after human remains were discovered in Altadena, officials confirmed.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio asks NATO allies to chip in with 5% GDP
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Secretary of State Marco Rubio asks NATO allies to chip in with 5% GDP
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday called for America's partners in the NATO alliance to up their defense spending to 5% of their GDP.
Dow falls more than 1,500 points in first day of trading after sweeping U.S. tariffs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls more than 1,500 points in first day of trading after sweeping U.S. tariffs
April 3 (UPI) -- The Trump tariffs sent U.S. markets plunging Thursday as the Dow dropped 1300 points. S&P and Nasdaq followed suit with deep losses and both gold and the U.S. dollar went sharply lower.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams to run for re-election as an independent
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams to run for re-election as an independent
April 3 (UPI) -- After a federal judge dismissed the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams Wednesday, Adams announced Thursday he will run for reelection as an Independent.
Challenger, Gray & Christmas: U.S. layoffs surge near 2020 highs amid DOGE cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Challenger, Gray & Christmas: U.S. layoffs surge near 2020 highs amid DOGE cuts
April 3 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's DOGE was behind a huge increase in U.S. March job cuts, according to a Thursday report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Employers announced 275,240 job cuts, a 60% increase from February.
Jeju Island mourns Cold War massacre dead under shadow of Yoon's martial law declaration
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jeju Island mourns Cold War massacre dead under shadow of Yoon's martial law declaration
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, April 3 (UPI) -- South Korea's Jeju Island on Thursday collectively mourned the deaths of tens of thousands of their relatives and neighbors slaughtered nearly eight decades ago during a massacre in the very early stages of the Cold War.
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
April 2 (UPI) -- Tornadoes on Wednesday struck the central United States, including damaging property in Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana Oklahoma, with torrential rain spurring flash flooding.
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced tariffs on global trade partners during a White House Rose Garden event dubbed "Make America Wealthy Again" Wednesday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.C. workers affected by paper mill closure get an additional $2M from Labor Department
N.C. workers affected by paper mill closure get an additional $2M from Labor Department
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
Tornadoes, torrential rains impact central United States
Secretary of State Marco Rubio asks NATO allies to chip in with 5% GDP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio asks NATO allies to chip in with 5% GDP
Tesla stock jumps after reports Elon Musk may exit DOGE
Tesla stock jumps after reports Elon Musk may exit DOGE
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement