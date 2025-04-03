National Security Council purged by Trump after Laura Loomer meeting, sources say

Several National Security Council senior staffers were fired after President Donald Trump met with far-right podcaster and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, several news sources reported. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Several National Security Council senior staffers have been fired, with more to come, after a President Donald Trump meeting with far-right podcaster Laura Loomer, according to multiple media reports Thursday. The New York Times, CBS News, The Hill and Axios, all citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, reported the multiple NSC firings after Trump's meeting at the White House with Loomer.

Loomer has spread conspiracy theories, including that the 9/11 attacks were an inside job carried out by the U.S. government.

Axios reported it could not confirm whether the firings were directly linked to Loomer pressing Trump to fire the NSC officials, but added Loomer was furious that so-called "neocons" were on the NSC staff.

Citing a source familiar with the situation, Axios said as many as 10 staffers, including senior directors, were fired.

The Times reported six NSC staffers were fired after Loomer excoriated them during a meeting in the Oval Office as being disloyal to Trump. It allegedly happened in front of National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, who was not fired.

The Times cited interviews with eight people with knowledge of the meeting and firings.

CBS News reported that among those fired were Brian Walsh, Thomas Boodry and David Feith, all senior NSC staffers.

NSC spokesman Brian Hughes refused comment when contacted by CBS.

The far-right conspiracy theorist with zero national security experience accused the fired NSC staffers of not being loyal enough to Trump as she attacked them during the meeting.

She later posted on X, "I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security."

According to the media reports Loomer used the word "neocons" as she presented what amounted to opposition research on the NSC staffers.

According to The Hill, senior NSC adviser Ivan Kanapathy was also targeted by Loomer. She cited Kanapathy's ties to a firm that also employed former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and former CIA Director Michael Morell.