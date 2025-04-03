Secretary of State Marco Rubio asks NATO allies to chip in with 5% GDP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for America's partners in the NATO alliance to up their defense spending to 5% of their GDP. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday called for America's partners in the NATO alliance to up their defense spending to 5% of their GDP. Rubio arrived in Brussels Thursday at a conference of NATO foreign ministers, at a time when the EU is frustrated with tariffs levied against them by President Donald Trump, as well as what Trump plans to do about the war in Ukraine and his relationship with Russia. Advertisement

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke with reporters Thursday and said that solidarity is "required today from all the members of the alliance, a solidarity that is nonetheless tested by the decisions that were taken and announced yesterday by President Trump," in regard to the tariffs Trump rolled out.

After a post on X where he stated how much more the United States wants NATO members to spend, he spoke at the gathering to first reaffirm that the U.S. still wants to be a part of the alliance, that "the United States is as active in NATO as it has ever been," and that Trump has made clear, he supports NATO. We're going to remain in NATO."

But Rubio then explained the U.S. wants NATO to be "stronger" and "more viable," and that "the only way NATO can get stronger and more viable is" for members to have "more capability." He noted that NATO nations are "rich countries who have the capability to do more."

He then added that he'd like to leave Brussels with every NATO committing and fulfilling to reach up to 5% spending and used Ukraine as a reason why. "

A full-scale ground war in the heart of Europe," Rubio said, is a reminder that "hard power is still necessary as a deterrent," and that the U.S. wants to leave the gathering with other NATO members "committing and fulfilling a promise to reach up to 5% spending."

"That includes the United States," Rubio added.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna spoke with the media, and said his government decided a month ago to "increase our spending for defense for the next year up to 5%, at least," adding because "Russia will remain a threat, and President Trump's message has been very clear," as other U.S. presidents have said, "Europe needs to invest more, and we understand this is reality."

"Peace isn't free. It's time for our Allies to increase defense spending," Rubio wrote on X. "A strong NATO Alliance makes the world safer, but it requires each and every member to step up."