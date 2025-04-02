Trending
U.S. News
April 2, 2025 / 4:02 PM

Trump to announce tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event

By Mike Heuer
President Donald Trump looks on during an executive order signing in the Oval Office on Monday and is scheduled to announce his tariff policy during a special event Wednesday afternoon in the White House Rose Garden. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
President Donald Trump looks on during an executive order signing in the Oval Office on Monday and is scheduled to announce his tariff policy during a special event Wednesday afternoon in the White House Rose Garden. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump named Wednesday as the day he would announce tariffs on Canada, Mexico and other nations and is expected to do so during a special event this afternoon.

The "Make American Wealthy Again" event is scheduled at 4 p.m. EDT in the White House Rose Garden on what Trump has called "Liberation Day" in the United States.

"Despite the rhetoric from politicians and the media, studies have repeatedly shown tariffs are an effective tool for achieving economic and strategic objectives -- just as they did in President Trump's first term," a White House announcement issued on Wednesday says.

The announcement cites several recent studies, including those by the U.S. International Trade Commission and the Economic Policy Institute, that show tariffs imposed during Trump's first term in office "strengthened the U.S. economy" and "led to significant re-shoring" in manufacturing, steel production and other industries, according to the White House.

The reports also suggest the tariffs reduced the amount of imports from China and stimulated domestic production of the affected goods with only a minor impact on consumer prices.

Trump has warned Canada, Mexico and other global trade partners that he might impose reciprocal tariffs of up to 25% and keep the in effect until existing tariffs on U.S.-made goods are lowered or eliminated, NBC News reported.

He already announced 25% tariffs on foreign-made vehicles and car parts, which are to take effect at midnight.

The potential for imposing additional tariffs this afternoon has roiled stock markets as investors struggle to manage the uncertainty around the long-term impacts of the potential tariffs.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday said Trump was still finalizing his tariffs policy and reciprocal tariffs will immediately take effect for most of the nation's trading partners.

Auto workers, steel workers and others are among expected audience members during the Rose Garden.

So are most Trump administration cabinet members and Vice President JD Vance.

