Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 2, 2025 / 2:21 PM

On Texas-Mexico border, Feds arrest 6, confiscate 259 pounds of marijuana worth $207K

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Brownsville, Texas, border agents said Wednesday they confiscated 159 pounds of marijuana in two separate smuggling attempts Tuesday. Marijuana is legal in some form in 38 U.S. states but federal law still classifies it in the same category as heroin and fentanyl. Large cannabis plants sit in bright lights in a grow room at the Beleaf Medical Growing Facility in Earth City, Mo., in 2023. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Brownsville, Texas, border agents said Wednesday they confiscated 159 pounds of marijuana in two separate smuggling attempts Tuesday. Marijuana is legal in some form in 38 U.S. states but federal law still classifies it in the same category as heroin and fentanyl. Large cannabis plants sit in bright lights in a grow room at the Beleaf Medical Growing Facility in Earth City, Mo., in 2023. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Brownsville, Texas, border agents said Wednesday they confiscated 259 pounds of marijuana in two separate smuggling attempts Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement, "The first occurred just after midnight as agents observed multiple individuals carrying large bundles north from the Rio Grande. Agents apprehended three individuals and located four bundles of marijuana nearby totaling 107 pounds with an estimated value of $85,700. A fourth individual absconded back to Mexico."

Advertisement

The second incident happened at roughly 5 a.m. when agents took three more suspects into custody and seized six bundles of marijuana.

Border patrol put the dollar value of the marijuana at $85,700 in the first incident and $121,688 in the second.

"These recent narcotic seizures in the span of just five hours highlight the relentless efforts of our agents in safeguarding our nation. We are committed to stopping the flow of illegal drugs and ensuring the safety of our communities," said Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez in a statement.

The people arrested were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Marijuana is legal in some form in 38 states in the United States, either recreationally, medicinally or both.

Advertisement

It is not in the same chemical drug class as true narcotics like heroin, but law enforcement still refers to marijuana as a "narcotic" because it is still listed in the classification as heroin and fentanyl under U.S. federal law.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tornadoes, torrential rains threaten communities from Dallas to Cleveland
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Tornadoes, torrential rains threaten communities from Dallas to Cleveland
April 2 (UPI) -- Severe weather is predicted for the central United States, including potentially deadly tornadoes, large hail and localized flooding that could affect as many as 32 million people through Sunday from Dallas to Cleveland.
Democrats meet with McMahon to discuss Education Department cuts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats meet with McMahon to discuss Education Department cuts
April 2 (UPI) -- A group of House Democrats met with Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon Wednesday to discuss how her agency will function after drastic cuts were made by the Trump administration.
Attorneys: California man to plead guilty to assassination attempt on Brett Kavanaugh
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Attorneys: California man to plead guilty to assassination attempt on Brett Kavanaugh
April 2 (UPI) -- The California man who planned to kill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022 will plead guilty in the incident, his lawyers said Wednesday.
Ex-acting Trump AG Matthew Whitaker confirmed as NATO ambassador
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-acting Trump AG Matthew Whitaker confirmed as NATO ambassador
April 2 (UPI) -- Matthew Whitaker was confirmed by the Senate to his role as U.S. ambassador to NATO.
U.S. Supreme Court to debate if states can strip Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to debate if states can strip Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear arguments on if states can ultimately remove Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid funding.
Federal judge dismisses corruption charges against Eric Adams
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses corruption charges against Eric Adams
April 2 (UPI) -- Criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams were dismissed by a federal judge Wednesday after the Trump administration ordered the Department of Justice to drop the case.
ADP: Private employers create a more-than-expected 155,000 jobs in March
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: Private employers create a more-than-expected 155,000 jobs in March
April 2 (UPI) -- Private employers created 155,000 jobs in March in the United States, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. It was more than Dow Jones economists expected.
Trump to discuss TikTok sale as ban deadline nears
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump to discuss TikTok sale as ban deadline nears
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is slated to review final proposals for the purchase of TikTok Wednesday.
Boeing CEO testifies before Senate committee on restoring safety and its 'tarnished reputation'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boeing CEO testifies before Senate committee on restoring safety and its 'tarnished reputation'
April 2 (UPI) -- Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg will testify Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to face questions on how the company is addressing production and safety issues.
Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs set to take effect
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs set to take effect
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to declare his next round of tariffs at the White House Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement