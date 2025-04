President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. in January. He is to meet with officials in his administration Wednesday to discuss the sale of TikTok. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is slated to review final proposals for the purchase of TikTok Wednesday. CBS News first reported that Trump will meet with Vice President JD Vance, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and national security adviser Mike Waltz among other administration officials to discuss any potential deals for the app. Advertisement

Trump gave TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance until Saturday to sell its stake in the app or face a possible ban in the U.S. Lawmakers had originally passed a bill that set a January 19 deadline for the sale, but Trump extended that by 75 days once he retook office.

Investors said to be in consideration to take control of TikTok include Oracle and Blackstone, among several other investors. Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian announced on March 4 he is "officially now one of the people trying to buy TikTok U.S.," and Wyoming entrepreneur Reid Rasner has also publicly said he has put in a bid to President Trump.

Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday and said of TikTok that "We have a lot of potential buyers. There's a lot of interest in TikTok. The decision is going to be my decision."