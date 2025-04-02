Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 2, 2025 / 9:17 PM

Senate passes resolution against Trump's tariffs on Canada with 4 Republicans

By Allen Cone
Share with X
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA, appears Tuesday in the Capitol with a poster referencing President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. On Wednesday, the Senate passed his resolution rebuking Trump's tariffs on Canada. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA, appears Tuesday in the Capitol with a poster referencing President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. On Wednesday, the Senate passed his resolution rebuking Trump's tariffs on Canada. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday night rebuked President Donald Trump's worldwide tariffs announced earlier in the day with four Republicans joining all Democrats.

The Senate adopted a resolution 51-48 aimed at blocking the Trump administration's proposed tariffs on Canadian imports. Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, didn't vote.

Advertisement

The four Republicans who voted with Democrats were: Rand Paul, of Kentucky, who cosponsored the resolution, along with Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

"The Maine economy is integrated with Canada, our most important trading partner," Collins said on the Senate floor. "From home heating oil, gasoline, jet fuel, and other refined petroleum products, to Maine's paper mills, forest products businesses, agricultural producers, and lobstermen, the tariffs on Canada would be detrimental to many Maine families and our local economies."

Related

Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate.

The GOP majority House is not expected to take up any efforts to rebuke Trump.

Rep. Greg Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Wednesday that he plans to introduce a privileged resolution to force a House vote over tariffs. It's a procedural to bypass leadership and force floor votes.

Advertisement

Kaine authored the resolution.

"There's never been a one-sided trade war and they always retaliate when it's agriculture. It hits ag states very, very hard, which includes whiskey," Kaine said. "Craft distillers in Virginia, my craft brewers are very, very worried about this."

Kentucky, which has $9 billion bourbon industry, or 95% of the world share, is facing boycotts and retaliatory tariffs from Canada.

"Tariffs on Canada will threaten us with a recession. I mean, it's a terrible, terrible idea," Paul told reporters Wednesday.

His Kentucky counterpart, McConnell, warned that "tariffs make it more expensive to do business in America, driving up costs for producers and consumers across the board.

He noted there are nearly 70,000 Kentucky family farms that sell crops around the world.

Trump urged Republicans to vote against the measure in a post on Truth Social, naming the four Senate Republicans who later voted un favor of the resolution.

"Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change," Trump wrote.

Latest Headlines

After-hours stock prices slide after Trump's announces worldwide tariffs
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
After-hours stock prices slide after Trump's announces worldwide tariffs
April 2 (UPI) -- tock futures tumbled Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced tariffs for all trading partners as investors fretted over increased prices and a possible recession.
Hurricane names Beryl, Helene and Milton retired
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hurricane names Beryl, Helene and Milton retired
Hurricane names Beryl, Helene and Milton have been retired. The names Brianna, Holly and Miguel will replace them.
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced tariffs on global trade partners during a White House Rose Garden event dubbed "Make America Wealthy Again" Wednesday afternoon.
USDA pauses funds to Maine over state's stand on transgender females in women's sports
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
USDA pauses funds to Maine over state's stand on transgender females in women's sports
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday paused federal funds for certain Maine educational programs in response to the state's opposition to banning transgender women from competing in women's sports in Maine.
Charges dropped against foster youth advocate in alleged 'assault' on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Charges dropped against foster youth advocate in alleged 'assault' on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace
April 2 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors took steps to drop charges against the man accused of assaulting U.S Rep. Nancy Mace, R.-S.C., in a disputed event last year at the U.S. Capitol.
Man with 'anger' toward pharmacies shot Walgreens clerk dead in California, police say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man with 'anger' toward pharmacies shot Walgreens clerk dead in California, police say
April 2 (UPI) -- A 30-year-old man with "anger" toward pharmacies opened fire inside a Walgreens in central California, killing a store clerk, police said.
Tesla stock jumps after reports Elon Musk may exit DOGE
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tesla stock jumps after reports Elon Musk may exit DOGE
April 2 (UPI) -- Stock shares in Tesla jumped Wednesday after reports suggesting Elon Musk could leave the White House and his Department of Government Efficiency role.
N.C. workers affected by paper mill closure get an additional $2M from Labor Department
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.C. workers affected by paper mill closure get an additional $2M from Labor Department
April 2 (UPI) -- North Carolina workers impacted by a paper mill closure and layoffs were awarded an additional $2 million Wednesday by the Department of Labor.
Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze
April 2 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized a civilian workforce reduction at the Department of Defense, but some civilians continue to be hired.
U.S. Supreme Court backs up FDA rejection of marketing flavored vapes to youth
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court backs up FDA rejection of marketing flavored vapes to youth
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld an FDA decision that rejected a series of applications to market fruit-flavored liquid vapes, which health officials contend are more addicting for young people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
Trump administration freezes dozens of federal research grants to Princeton
Trump administration freezes dozens of federal research grants to Princeton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement