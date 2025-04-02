Charges dropped against foster youth advocate in alleged 'assault' on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace

1 of 2 | On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia filed a "notice of nolle prosequi" -- Latin for "not to wish to prosecute" -- in the misdemeanor case against James McIntyre, meaning it will decline to move forward with a prosecution. He pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges against U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (seen in 2023 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.), R-S.C. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors took steps to drop charges against the man accused of assaulting U.S Rep. Nancy Mace, R.-S.C., in a disputed event last year at the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia filed a "notice of nolle prosequi" -- Latin for "not to wish to prosecute" -- in the misdemeanor case against James McIntyre, meaning it will decline to move forward with a prosecution. Advertisement

He pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges.

McIntyre of Illinois, a well-known foster youth and care advocate, was accused of accosting Mace during a Dec. 10 reception celebrating the 25th anniversary of passage of the 1999 Foster Care Independence Act.

McIntyre, 33, said Wednesday he was "pleased but not surprised that these baseless charges have been dropped," adding how the experience has been "traumatic" but the broad outpouring of support "has meant everything."

It came just days before the next scheduled hearing. On Wednesday, the South Carolina congresswoman and rumored gubernatorial candidate stated the decision sent an "appalling message."

Mace, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth, gave brief remarks at the December event and as she exited the room, reports say McIntyre approached Mace and told her that transgender foster youth deserved advocacy, too.

According to law enforcement, Mace offered her right hand to McIntyre, who allegedly placed his hand in a clasping manner. She claimed McIntyre "began to aggressively and in an exaggerated manner shake her arm up and down in a hand shaking motion," with her arm "flailing" for roughly 3-5 seconds.

"When a man can physically assault a woman in the halls of Congress, with impunity, it sends an appalling message to every woman in America," she said. "If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere."

She claimed the alleged "assault" came in response to her work to bar transgender women from using women's restrooms on federal property, saying on Dec. 10 she was "physically accosted ... by a pro-tr*ns man."

While eyewitnesses disputed Mace's claims, McIntyre was arrested and spent a night in jail in the nation's capital. He was released the next day.

Mace, meanwhile, refused medical treatment. However, she was seen the next day with her right arm in a sling and was critical of media inquiries over the incident.

In a statement, McIntyre wrote that, by "falsely accusing" him of a violent crime and by him being jailed, Mace "demonstrated her desire to criminalize anyone who advocates for the needs of our trans youth."

"Her actions are fundamentally connected to the broader effort by the Trump administration to criminalize protected speech and create an environment of fear among advocates," he continued. "We will never stop working to protect vulnerable young people, no matter who is in power."

Meanwhile, McIntyre received vocal support nationally from scores in the child welfare community including a former Trump administration official.

"James grew up in the foster care system, aged out of the system and has devoted his adult life to caring for others who have gone through traumatic experiences similar to his own," stated Lynn Johnson, former U.S. assistant secretary for the Administration for Children and Families.

Johnson added that McIntyre "does not play any political games as his mission to care for vulnerable individuals is his true north."

In February, the Republican firebrand in a House floor speech accused, among others, her ex-fiance of sexual abuse and exploiting women and underage girls for more than a decade, claiming she was one of the victims.