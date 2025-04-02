Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 2, 2025 / 5:38 PM

Charges dropped against foster youth advocate in alleged 'assault' on U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace

By Chris Benson
Share with X
On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia filed a "notice of nolle prosequi" -- Latin for "not to wish to prosecute" -- in the misdemeanor case against James McIntyre, meaning it will decline to move forward with a prosecution. He pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges against U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (seen in 2023 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.), R-S.C. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 2 | On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia filed a "notice of nolle prosequi" -- Latin for "not to wish to prosecute" -- in the misdemeanor case against James McIntyre, meaning it will decline to move forward with a prosecution. He pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges against U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (seen in 2023 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.), R-S.C. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors took steps to drop charges against the man accused of assaulting U.S Rep. Nancy Mace, R.-S.C., in a disputed event last year at the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia filed a "notice of nolle prosequi" -- Latin for "not to wish to prosecute" -- in the misdemeanor case against James McIntyre, meaning it will decline to move forward with a prosecution.

Advertisement

He pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges.

McIntyre of Illinois, a well-known foster youth and care advocate, was accused of accosting Mace during a Dec. 10 reception celebrating the 25th anniversary of passage of the 1999 Foster Care Independence Act.

Related

McIntyre, 33, said Wednesday he was "pleased but not surprised that these baseless charges have been dropped," adding how the experience has been "traumatic" but the broad outpouring of support "has meant everything."

Advertisement

It came just days before the next scheduled hearing. On Wednesday, the South Carolina congresswoman and rumored gubernatorial candidate stated the decision sent an "appalling message."

Mace, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth, gave brief remarks at the December event and as she exited the room, reports say McIntyre approached Mace and told her that transgender foster youth deserved advocacy, too.

According to law enforcement, Mace offered her right hand to McIntyre, who allegedly placed his hand in a clasping manner. She claimed McIntyre "began to aggressively and in an exaggerated manner shake her arm up and down in a hand shaking motion," with her arm "flailing" for roughly 3-5 seconds.

"When a man can physically assault a woman in the halls of Congress, with impunity, it sends an appalling message to every woman in America," she said. "If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere."

She claimed the alleged "assault" came in response to her work to bar transgender women from using women's restrooms on federal property, saying on Dec. 10 she was "physically accosted ... by a pro-tr*ns man."

While eyewitnesses disputed Mace's claims, McIntyre was arrested and spent a night in jail in the nation's capital. He was released the next day.

Advertisement

Mace, meanwhile, refused medical treatment. However, she was seen the next day with her right arm in a sling and was critical of media inquiries over the incident.

In a statement, McIntyre wrote that, by "falsely accusing" him of a violent crime and by him being jailed, Mace "demonstrated her desire to criminalize anyone who advocates for the needs of our trans youth."

"Her actions are fundamentally connected to the broader effort by the Trump administration to criminalize protected speech and create an environment of fear among advocates," he continued. "We will never stop working to protect vulnerable young people, no matter who is in power."

Meanwhile, McIntyre received vocal support nationally from scores in the child welfare community including a former Trump administration official.

"James grew up in the foster care system, aged out of the system and has devoted his adult life to caring for others who have gone through traumatic experiences similar to his own," stated Lynn Johnson, former U.S. assistant secretary for the Administration for Children and Families.

Johnson added that McIntyre "does not play any political games as his mission to care for vulnerable individuals is his true north."

In February, the Republican firebrand in a House floor speech accused, among others, her ex-fiance of sexual abuse and exploiting women and underage girls for more than a decade, claiming she was one of the victims.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced tariffs on global trade partners during a White House Rose Garden event dubbed "Make America Wealthy Again" Wednesday afternoon.
USDA pauses funds to Maine over state's stand on transgender females in women's sports
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
USDA pauses funds to Maine over state's stand on transgender females in women's sports
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday paused federal funds for certain Maine educational programs in response to the state's opposition to banning transgender women from competing in women's sports in Maine.
Man with 'anger' toward pharmacies shot Walgreens clerk dead in California, police say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man with 'anger' toward pharmacies shot Walgreens clerk dead in California, police say
April 2 (UPI) -- A 30-year-old man with "anger" toward pharmacies opened fire inside a Walgreens in central California, killing a store clerk, police said.
Tesla stock jumps after reports Elon Musk may exit DOGE
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tesla stock jumps after reports Elon Musk may exit DOGE
April 2 (UPI) -- Stock shares in Tesla jumped Wednesday after reports suggesting Elon Musk could leave the White House and his Department of Government Efficiency role.
N.C. workers affected by paper mill closure get an additional $2M from Labor Department
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.C. workers affected by paper mill closure get an additional $2M from Labor Department
April 2 (UPI) -- North Carolina workers impacted by a paper mill closure and layoffs were awarded an additional $2 million Wednesday by the Department of Labor.
Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze
April 2 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized a civilian workforce reduction at the Department of Defense, but some civilians continue to be hired.
U.S. Supreme Court backs up FDA rejection of marketing flavored vapes to youth
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court backs up FDA rejection of marketing flavored vapes to youth
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld an FDA decision that rejected a series of applications to market fruit-flavored liquid vapes, which health officials contend are more addicting for young people.
Tornadoes, torrential rains threaten communities from Dallas to Cleveland
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tornadoes, torrential rains threaten communities from Dallas to Cleveland
April 2 (UPI) -- Severe weather is predicted for the central United States, including potentially deadly tornadoes, large hail and localized flooding that could affect as many as 32 million people through Sunday from Dallas to Cleveland.
On Texas-Mexico border, Feds arrest 6, confiscate 259 pounds of marijuana worth $207K
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
On Texas-Mexico border, Feds arrest 6, confiscate 259 pounds of marijuana worth $207K
April 2 (UPI) -- Brownsville, Texas border agents said Wednesday they confiscated 259 pounds of marijuana in two separate smuggling attempts Tuesday.
Democrats meet with McMahon to discuss Education Department cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrats meet with McMahon to discuss Education Department cuts
April 2 (UPI) -- A group of House Democrats met with Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon Wednesday to discuss how her agency will function after drastic cuts were made by the Trump administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
Trump announces tariffs at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement