Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 2, 2025 / 1:59 PM

Democrats meet with McMahon to discuss Education Department cuts

By Ian Stark
Share with X
President Donald Trump stands with Education Secretary Linda McMahon as he shows an executive order aimed at downsizing the Department of Education in a ceremony at White House in Washington, D.C. in March. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Donald Trump stands with Education Secretary Linda McMahon as he shows an executive order aimed at downsizing the Department of Education in a ceremony at White House in Washington, D.C. in March. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- A group of House Democrats met with Education Department Secretary Linda McMahon Wednesday to discuss how her agency will function after drastic cuts were made by the Trump administration.

Representatives including Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Mark Takano, D- Calif., a senior member of the Education and Workforce Committee spoke with the press after the afternoon meeting.

Advertisement

Takano asked how civil rights would be enforced after the wide dismissals of personnel from the department's Office of Civil Rights, and he said that on that issue he was "still not clear where that stands."

Escobar said of the meeting that "the overarching theme," about how the department will function is that the Trump administration is "cutting the bureaucracy and we're sending the money to the states."

Related

Escobar then said, "when you cut the bureaucracy, especially in the way that this administration has done, the consequences are always bad," and that, "for those of us in red states, that we have governors who may not want to administer the money, or they will use the money in a way that is punitive to districts and communities they don't like, and reward districts and communities they do like, or who are politically aligned."

Advertisement

The meeting follows the Department of Education's reduction in force of almost 50% in March, and President Donald Trump's executive order in March that began a process to close the Department of Education, despite that only Congress can do so.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., launched a "Save Our Schools" movement Wednesday, what she described in an X post as "a campaign to bring people together and push back against Donald Trump's attacks on public education."

"States are already ringing the alarm bells that funding for little kids' school lunches is at risk," Warren said in an accompanying video, and that "kids with disabilities could lose their classroom aide."

"We've got to fight for an America where it's not just the kids of billionaires who get a good education, Warren added, "but it's every kid in every community [who] gets a great education."

Latest Headlines

Tornadoes, torrential rains threaten communities from Dallas to Cleveland
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Tornadoes, torrential rains threaten communities from Dallas to Cleveland
April 2 (UPI) -- Severe weather is predicted for the central United States, including potentially deadly tornadoes, large hail and localized flooding that could affect as many as 32 million people through Sunday from Dallas to Cleveland.
On Texas-Mexico border, Feds arrest 6, confiscate 259 pounds of marijuana worth $207K
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
On Texas-Mexico border, Feds arrest 6, confiscate 259 pounds of marijuana worth $207K
April 2 (UPI) -- Brownsville, Texas border agents said Wednesday they confiscated 259 pounds of marijuana in two separate smuggling attempts Tuesday.
Attorneys: California man to plead guilty to assassination attempt on Brett Kavanaugh
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Attorneys: California man to plead guilty to assassination attempt on Brett Kavanaugh
April 2 (UPI) -- The California man who planned to kill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022 will plead guilty in the incident, his lawyers said Wednesday.
Ex-acting Trump AG Matthew Whitaker confirmed as NATO ambassador
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-acting Trump AG Matthew Whitaker confirmed as NATO ambassador
April 2 (UPI) -- Matthew Whitaker was confirmed by the Senate to his role as U.S. ambassador to NATO.
U.S. Supreme Court to debate if states can strip Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to debate if states can strip Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear arguments on if states can ultimately remove Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid funding.
Federal judge dismisses corruption charges against Eric Adams
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses corruption charges against Eric Adams
April 2 (UPI) -- Criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams were dismissed by a federal judge Wednesday after the Trump administration ordered the Department of Justice to drop the case.
ADP: Private employers create a more-than-expected 155,000 jobs in March
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: Private employers create a more-than-expected 155,000 jobs in March
April 2 (UPI) -- Private employers created 155,000 jobs in March in the United States, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. It was more than Dow Jones economists expected.
Trump to discuss TikTok sale as ban deadline nears
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump to discuss TikTok sale as ban deadline nears
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is slated to review final proposals for the purchase of TikTok Wednesday.
Boeing CEO testifies before Senate committee on restoring safety and its 'tarnished reputation'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boeing CEO testifies before Senate committee on restoring safety and its 'tarnished reputation'
April 2 (UPI) -- Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg will testify Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to face questions on how the company is addressing production and safety issues.
Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs set to take effect
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs set to take effect
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to declare his next round of tariffs at the White House Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement