Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 2, 2025 / 10:10 AM

ADP: Private employers create a more-than-expected 155,000 jobs in March

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Private employers created 155,000 jobs in March in the United States, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. It was more than Dow Jones economists expected and the vast majority - 120,000 - were service jobs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Private employers created 155,000 jobs in March in the United States, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. It was more than Dow Jones economists expected and the vast majority - 120,000 - were service jobs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Private employers created 155,000 jobs in March in the United States, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. It was more than Dow Jones economists expected.

"Despite uncertainty and downbeat consumers, the bottom line is this: The March topline number was a good one for the economy and employers of all sizes, if not necessarily all sectors," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson in a statement.

Advertisement

Private sector job creation was higher than the 120,000 Dow Jones economists anticipated and it was considerably more than the 77,000 jobs ADP reported in February.

The vast bulk of the private jobs created -- 132,000 -- were service jobs, according to ADP.

Goods-producing industries created 24,000 jobs in March.

Manufacturing accounted for 21,000 of those, while construction added 6,000.

Job creation varied widely by region, led by the Northeast's 89,000 and the Midwest's 81,000.

The South added 27,000 but the West lost 41,000 jobs.

ADP said private job gains were pretty evenly distributed across small, medium and large businesses.

Big companies with 500 or more employees led with 59,000 jobs created in March. Small business with fewer than 50 employees generated 52,000 new jobs and medium-sized firms created 43,000.

Advertisement

"Year-over-year pay gains slowed to 4.6% for job-stayers and to 6.5% for job-changers," ADP's statement said. "The pay premium for job-changers was 1.9%, matching a low last seen in September."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump to discuss TikTok sale as ban deadline nears
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Trump to discuss TikTok sale as ban deadline nears
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is slated to review final proposals for the purchase of TikTok Wednesday.
Boeing CEO testifies before Senate committee on restoring safety and its 'tarnished reputation'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boeing CEO testifies before Senate committee on restoring safety and its 'tarnished reputation'
April 2 (UPI) -- Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg will testify Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to face questions on how the company is addressing production and safety issues.
Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs set to take effect
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs set to take effect
April 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to declare his next round of tariffs at the White House Wednesday.
Trump administration freezes dozens of federal research grants to Princeton
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump administration freezes dozens of federal research grants to Princeton
April 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration suspended dozens of research grants Tuesday to Princeton University, making it the latest Ivy League school to lose federal funding over allegations of anti-Semitism.
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history
April 1 (UPI) -- Democrat-endorsed Susan Crawford was elected Tuesday to Wisconsin's Supreme Court, besting Republican Brad Schimel who was backed by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election
April 1 (UPI) -- Two Trump-endorsed Republicans, Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis, won in Florida's special election Tuesday night to expand the GOP's narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
April 1 (UPI) -- Sen. Cory Booker's Senate speech against the Trump administration broke Sen. Strom Thurmond's 1957 record Tuesday night to become the longest floor speech ever at more than 24 hours.
Melania Trump honors 'Women of Courage' from around the world
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Melania Trump honors 'Women of Courage' from around the world
April 1 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio and first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday honored eight women from around the world, including one held hostage by Hamas, who have "demonstrated exceptional courage, strength and leadership."
Judge rules Mahmoud Khalil's case to remain in New Jersey after Trump administration challenge
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge rules Mahmoud Khalil's case to remain in New Jersey after Trump administration challenge
April 1 (UPI) -- Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil's case will remain in New Jersey after a federal judge Tuesday rejected the Trump administration's bid to transfer it to Louisiana, where Khalil is being held.
AG Pam Bondi orders Justice Department to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
AG Pam Bondi orders Justice Department to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
April 1 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pamela Bondi has announced she will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
241 sickened with norovirus on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 flagship liner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement