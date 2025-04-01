Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2025 / 7:59 PM

Melania Trump honors 'Women of Courage' from around the world

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
With the 19th annual International Women of Courage Awards on Tuesday, First lady Melania Trump (pictured in late 2024) honored women from around the world who have "demonstrated exceptional courage, strength and leadership," in the face of "great personal risk and sacrifice." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
With the 19th annual International Women of Courage Awards on Tuesday, First lady Melania Trump (pictured in late 2024) honored women from around the world who have "demonstrated exceptional courage, strength and leadership," in the face of "great personal risk and sacrifice." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday honored eight women from around the world, including one held hostage by Hamas, who have "demonstrated exceptional courage, strength and leadership," in the face of "great personal risk and sacrifice."

The 19th annual International Women of Courage Awards were presented at the State Department after the first lady honored the recipients for their "courage" and "passion."

Advertisement

"Today we celebrate courage, a strength that is based in love. This truth is illustrated through our honorees who proved that love can inspire extraordinary valor even in the face of vulnerability," said Trump. "This is especially evident in places where their passion defies convention and what has been shown at great personal risk of stigma, persecution or harm."

Advertisement

The eight women, who received the awards, included Henriette Da of Burkina Faso, an expert in human rights, women's rights and development; Major Velena Iga of Papua New Guinea, who has fought for more than a decade to combat violence against women; and Amit Soussana of Israel, who was held hostage following the Oct. 7th, 2023, attack in Israel.

Related

"I am a survivor. On Oct. 7, my world changed forever. I was taken hostage by Hamas and held captive for 55 days," said Soussana, who has raised awareness about the trauma the hostages have suffered as she advocates for their release. "Fifty-five days of fear, of pain and of being stripped of every freedom I once took for granted.

"Courage to me means standing up for what you believe in, even when the odds are against you. It means staying true to your values, choosing hope when despair threatens to take over and choosing love when confronted with hate," Soussana said, while admitting that receiving the courage award was "somewhat painful."

"While I am here, my friends remain in the darkness, 543 long days and nights. They are still suffering," Soussana added in reference to the hostages who remain in captivity. "We cannot move forward until they are free."

Advertisement

Other recipients of Tuesday's Women of Courage awards included Angelique Songco of the Philippines, who protects the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park from illegal fishing and poaching; Georgiana Pascu of Romania, who has dedicated herself to promoting human rights for institutionalized children and adults with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities; and Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit of South Sudan, who has served more than a decade in post-conflict and resource-poor areas of Africa.

Namini Wijedasa of Sri Lanka, an award-winning journalist who has spent her career chronicling the human toll of Sri Lanka's civil conflict while holding those in charge accountable, and Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj of Yemen, the founder of the Abductees' Mothers Association, also received awards Tuesday.

In addition to honoring individuals, the Women of Courage Awards honored a group of women for their student protest movement against violent repression in Bangladesh last summer.

"They demonstrated extraordinary bravery, including standing between security forces and male protesters in spite of threats and violence," according to the State Department as it awarded the Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award. "The bravery and selflessness of these women amid uncertainty was the very definition of courage."

Latest Headlines

Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
April 1 (UPI) -- Sen. Cory Booker's Senate speech against the Trump administration broke Sen. Strom Thurmond's 1957 record Tuesday night to become the longest floor speech ever at more than 24 hours.
Judge rules Mahmoud Khalil's case to remain in New Jersey after Trump administration challenge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge rules Mahmoud Khalil's case to remain in New Jersey after Trump administration challenge
April 1 (UPI) -- Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil's case will remain in New Jersey after a federal judge Tuesday rejected the Trump administration's bid to transfer it to Louisiana, where Khalil is being held.
AG Pam Bondi orders Justice Department to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
AG Pam Bondi orders Justice Department to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
April 1 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pamela Bondi has announced she will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione.
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
April 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said Tuesday its field operations in southern California have been "working relentlessly" to prevent entry of replica firearm into the United States.
Bipartisan coalition quashes opposition to House proxy vote proposal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bipartisan coalition quashes opposition to House proxy vote proposal
April 1 (UPI) -- House lawmakers who have newly born infants might gain the ability to choose a colleague to temporarily vote in their place after having a baby.
Gunman in Buffalo supermarket mass killing seeks venue change to NYC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gunman in Buffalo supermarket mass killing seeks venue change to NYC
April 1 (UPI) -- Buffalo supermarket gunman Payton Gendron is seeking a venue change to New York City for his federal trial that could result in the death penalty for the racially motivated attack that occurred in 2022.
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
April 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation officials in Massachusetts are warning the public about a "steady" uptick in fraud relating to quit claim deeds in the New England region.
Joint Chiefs of Staff chair nominee promises to be 'apolitical' and candid
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joint Chiefs of Staff chair nominee promises to be 'apolitical' and candid
April 1 (UPI) -- Retired Lt. Gen. John "Dan" Caine promised to stay out of politics and only provide President Donald Trump with honest assessments if confirmed as general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
March was windiest on record
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
March was windiest on record
this March was the windiest on record in many U.S. cities and in the nation at large. AccuWeather meteorologists found that almost every major city east of the Rockies ranked first or second for the highest average wind.
Officials: Minnesota college student's ICE arrest was over drunken driving, not Palestinian protests
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Officials: Minnesota college student's ICE arrest was over drunken driving, not Palestinian protests
April 1 (UPI) -- A Trump administration official says the Minnesota college student detained recently by ICE had his visa revoked over alleged drunken driving, and not related to pro-Palestinian protests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
China issues warning on Taiwan independence with surprise large-scale military exercises
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement