Gunman in Buffalo supermarket mass killing seeks venue change to NYC

A memorial for victims near the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., is pictured on May 15, 2022, a day after shooter Payton Gendron killed 10 people and later pleaded guilty to state charges. File Photo by Brandon Watson/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- Buffalo supermarket gunman Payton Gendron is seeking a venue change to New York City for his federal trial that could result in the death penalty for the racially motivated attack that occurred in 2022. Gendron, 19, of Conklin, N.Y., in November 2022 pleaded guilty to state charges against him and was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, but the federal trial against him seeks the death penalty. Advertisement

"Due to the overwhelming amount of pretrial publicity, combined with the impact of this case on Buffalo's segregated communities of color, it is impossible for Payton Gendron to select a fair and impartial jury in the Western District of New York," his attorneys said in the motion for a venue change that was filed Monday.

Gendron admitted to shooting and killing 10 Black people and injuring three others during a racist attack at 2:30 p.m. local time at the Tops Friendly Market at 1275 Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

He attributed the murders to his beliefs in a "White replacement" conspiracy, fascism and White supremacy.

A federal grand jury on July 14, 2022, indicted Gendron on 27 felony counts, including 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, three counts of hate crimes while attempting to kill three who survived with injuries and one count of hate crimes.

The grand jury also indicted him on 13 counts of using, carrying or discharging a firearm in relation to a hate crime.

The federal trial is slated to start in September in the U.S. District Court for Western New York in Buffalo, but he says he can't get a fair trial there.

Instead, he wants the venue changed to the U.S. District Court for Southern New York in New York City's Manhattan Borough and on Tuesday filed a motion for a venue change.

His attorneys said New York City is sufficiently far from Buffalo to make it possible to seat an impartial jury.

"There was media coverage of the video of Gendron's guilty plea and sentencing where his victims express their agony and suffering," his attorneys argued. "There has been extensive coverage of the stories of the surviving victims, much of which includes information that will be inadmissible at trial."

Because federal prosecutors seek the death penalty, Gendron's attorneys said the stakes are higher in the federal case and moving the trial to New York City addresses a "heightened need for reliability" among potential jurors.

The attorney cited several instances of high-profile people commenting on the mass murders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul calling it an "act of terrorism."

Former Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he supports the death penalty for Gendron, and former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Gendron only apologized for the murders during his state sentencing hearing to "save his life."

Gendron's attorneys also said it's likely that a "large percentage of potential Black jurors will be excludable for cause."

The state of New York does not have the death penalty, but federal law allows for the death penalty in hate crimes.

The case was the first in which the Biden administration's Department of Justice sought the death penalty, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.