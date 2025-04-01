Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election

1 of 2 | Randy Fine, a GOP state senator and former member of Florida's House of Representatives, won the state's 6th District race Tuesday night in a special election to fill former Rep. Mike Waltz's seat, which he vacated to become President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser. Photo courtesy of Florida House of Representatives

April 1 (UPI) -- Two Republicans won in Florida's special election Tuesday night to expand the GOP's narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Randy Fine will take over former Rep. Mike Waltz's seat, which he vacated to become President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will replace former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz. Advertisement

Both Trump-endorsed candidate wins give Republicans a 220 to 213 majority in the House with two Democrat vacancies.

"Both Florida House seats have been won, big, by the Republican candidate," Trump wrote Tuesday night in a post on Truth Social. "The Trump endorsement, as always, proved far greater than the Democrats' forces of evil. Congratulations to America!"

Fine, a GOP state senator and former member of Florida's House of Representatives, won the state's 6th District race over Democrat Josh Weil, a public school employee who raised nearly 10 times more in campaign funding than Fine. Last month, Weil announced that his campaign had raised nearly $10 million, while Fine had raised less than $1 million.

On Tuesday night, Fine was leading Weil by a margin of 54% to 46%. Trump carried the district, which includes Daytona Beach, by 30 points in November.

During Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Fine switched his endorsement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Trump, which earned him the president's support.

"Randy Fine wins!!!" Trump wrote Tuesday night in a post on Truth Social after the race was called. "Congratulations Randy. A great win against a massive cash avalanche."

Fine credited Trump for his victory saying, "Because of you, Mr. President. I won't let you down."

Patronis was winning Florida's 1st district Tuesday night by a margin of 57% to 43% over Democrat Gay Valimont, who also outspent her opponent. The seat was formerly held by Gaetz, who resigned after the president picked him to be attorney general. Trump carried Florida's 1st district by 37 points in the presidential election.