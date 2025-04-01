Trending
U.S. News
April 1, 2025 / 9:30 PM

Republicans win U.S. House seats in Florida special election

By Sheri Walsh
Randy Fine, a GOP state senator and former member of Florida's House of Representatives, won the state's 6th District race Tuesday night in a special election to fill former Rep. Mike Waltz's seat, which he vacated to become President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser.
1 of 2 | Randy Fine, a GOP state senator and former member of Florida's House of Representatives, won the state's 6th District race Tuesday night in a special election to fill former Rep. Mike Waltz's seat, which he vacated to become President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser. Photo courtesy of Florida House of Representatives

April 1 (UPI) -- Two Republicans won in Florida's special election Tuesday night to expand the GOP's narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Randy Fine will take over former Rep. Mike Waltz's seat, which he vacated to become President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will replace former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Both Trump-endorsed candidate wins give Republicans a 220 to 213 majority in the House with two Democrat vacancies.

"Both Florida House seats have been won, big, by the Republican candidate," Trump wrote Tuesday night in a post on Truth Social. "The Trump endorsement, as always, proved far greater than the Democrats' forces of evil. Congratulations to America!"

Fine, a GOP state senator and former member of Florida's House of Representatives, won the state's 6th District race over Democrat Josh Weil, a public school employee who raised nearly 10 times more in campaign funding than Fine. Last month, Weil announced that his campaign had raised nearly $10 million, while Fine had raised less than $1 million.

On Tuesday night, Fine was leading Weil by a margin of 54% to 46%. Trump carried the district, which includes Daytona Beach, by 30 points in November.

During Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Fine switched his endorsement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Trump, which earned him the president's support.

"Randy Fine wins!!!" Trump wrote Tuesday night in a post on Truth Social after the race was called. "Congratulations Randy. A great win against a massive cash avalanche."

Fine credited Trump for his victory saying, "Because of you, Mr. President. I won't let you down."

Patronis was winning Florida's 1st district Tuesday night by a margin of 57% to 43% over Democrat Gay Valimont, who also outspent her opponent. The seat was formerly held by Gaetz, who resigned after the president picked him to be attorney general. Trump carried Florida's 1st district by 37 points in the presidential election.

Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate floor speech
April 1 (UPI) -- Sen. Cory Booker's Senate speech against the Trump administration broke Sen. Strom Thurmond's 1957 record Tuesday night to become the longest floor speech ever at more than 24 hours.
Melania Trump honors 'Women of Courage' from around the world
April 1 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio and first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday honored eight women from around the world, including one held hostage by Hamas, who have "demonstrated exceptional courage, strength and leadership."
Judge rules Mahmoud Khalil's case to remain in New Jersey after Trump administration challenge
April 1 (UPI) -- Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil's case will remain in New Jersey after a federal judge Tuesday rejected the Trump administration's bid to transfer it to Louisiana, where Khalil is being held.
AG Pam Bondi orders Justice Department to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
April 1 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pamela Bondi has announced she will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione.
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
April 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said Tuesday its field operations in southern California have been "working relentlessly" to prevent entry of replica firearm into the United States.
Bipartisan coalition quashes opposition to House proxy vote proposal
April 1 (UPI) -- House lawmakers who have newly born infants might gain the ability to choose a colleague to temporarily vote in their place after having a baby.
Gunman in Buffalo supermarket mass killing seeks venue change to NYC
April 1 (UPI) -- Buffalo supermarket gunman Payton Gendron is seeking a venue change to New York City for his federal trial that could result in the death penalty for the racially motivated attack that occurred in 2022.
FBI warns New Englanders about rise in fraud regarding quit claim deeds
April 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation officials in Massachusetts are warning the public about a "steady" uptick in fraud relating to quit claim deeds in the New England region.
Joint Chiefs of Staff chair nominee promises to be 'apolitical' and candid
April 1 (UPI) -- Retired Lt. Gen. John "Dan" Caine promised to stay out of politics and only provide President Donald Trump with honest assessments if confirmed as general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
March was windiest on record
this March was the windiest on record in many U.S. cities and in the nation at large. AccuWeather meteorologists found that almost every major city east of the Rockies ranked first or second for the highest average wind.
