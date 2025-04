Numerous live homemade explosive devices were discovered Sunday in Garland, a city located within Dallas County. Photo courtesy of Garland Police Department/ Facebook

April 1 (UPI) -- Authorities near Dallas are investigating "numerous live homemade explosive devices" discovered over the weekend near Wynne Park. A citizen reported to the Garland Police Department at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday that they had found an open suitcase with various items scattered nearby, including some that resembled explosive devices. Advertisement

The Garland Police Department's Bomb Unit was deployed to the scene and determined that the items were live homemade bombs.

"Bomb technicians worked through the day and into the night to safely render each device inoperative," the Garland Police Department said Monday in a statement.

According to local police, detectives are working with FBI investigators to determine where the devices came from and what they were intended for.

On Sunday, the Garland Police Department warned residents of their presence in the area of South First Street and West Centerville Road where the suitcase was located.

Though authorities said there was no immediate threat to the public, residents were asked to avoid the area amid its investigation.