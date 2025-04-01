Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2025 / 12:28 PM / Updated at 12:40 PM

Officials: Minnesota college student's ICE arrest was over drunken driving, not Palestinian protests

By Chris Benson
Share with X
At least 300 foreign student visas have been revoked since January when Trump began his second term. The University of Minnesota graduate student was detained last Thursday by ICE in a situation the university president called "deeply concerning." On Monday, an official in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the arrest was "not related to student protests." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | At least 300 foreign student visas have been revoked since January when Trump began his second term. The University of Minnesota graduate student was detained last Thursday by ICE in a situation the university president called "deeply concerning." On Monday, an official in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the arrest was "not related to student protests." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- A Trump administration official said Monday the Minnesota college student detained recently by ICE had his visa revoked over alleged drunken driving, and not related to pro-Palestinian protests.

On Monday, an official in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the arrest was "not related to student protests."

Advertisement

The individual in question was arrested after a visa revocation by the State Department related to a prior criminal history for a DUI," The Hill and CNN reported.

The international graduate student at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management was detained last Thursday in Minneapolis by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in a situation the university's president called "deeply concerning."

Related

On Sunday, the student later identified as Dogukan Gunaydin filed a federal lawsuit contesting the lawfulness of the arrest, according to The New York Times.

The University stated it had no prior knowledge of the incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it occurred.

"We learned that, on March 27 at an off-campus residence, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials detained a graduate student enrolled on our Twin Cities campus," adding that university officials were "actively working" to gather more details.

Advertisement

"It is important to note that our campus departments of public safety, including UMPD, do not enforce federal immigration laws, and our officers do not inquire about an individual's immigration status," the University of Minnesota previously said in a statement.

It added the focus of campus officers is "on public safety, fostering trust and maintaining strong relationships across the University community."

At least 300 foreign student visas have been revoked since January when Trump began his second term, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It arrived on top of a separate ICE detainment on Friday at an off-campus residence at Minnesota State University's Mankato campus, according to University President Edward Inch.

Inch said the university likewise was not in contact with the Trump administration or ICE.

This action hurts what we try to accomplish as a university -- supporting all learners to receive the education they desire to make the impact they want in their communities," he said Monday, adding he has been speaking with state and federal officials to "share my concern and ask for their help in curbing this activity within our campus community of learners."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

AG Pam Bondi orders Justice Department to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
AG Pam Bondi orders Justice Department to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
April 1 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pamela Bondi has announced she will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione.
Thousands of employees fired amid mass layoffs at HHS
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Thousands of employees fired amid mass layoffs at HHS
April 1 (UPI) -- Thousands of employees of the Department of Health and Human Services were terminated Tuesday as the Trump administration continues to shrink the size of the federal government.
ICE agent says Maryland man deported, jailed due to 'error'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ICE agent says Maryland man deported, jailed due to 'error'
April 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland man remains locked away in a foreign prison for terrorists despite a sworn declaration from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official that the deportation was made by mistake.
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
April 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump wants to require voters to prove their citizenship in future elections but experts say that is outside of his authority.
Trump administration may pull $9 billion in aid to Harvard over alleged anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration may pull $9 billion in aid to Harvard over alleged anti-Semitism
April 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education announced the Trump administration's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism has launched an investigation into potential anti-Semitism on Harvard's campus.
Police near Dallas investigating 'numerous' homemade bombs found near Wynne Park
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police near Dallas investigating 'numerous' homemade bombs found near Wynne Park
April 1 (UPI) -- Authorities near Dallas are investigating "numerous live homemade explosive devices" discovered over the weekend near Wynne Park.
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
April 1 (UPI) -- A coalition of voting advocacy organizations is suing President Donald Trump, challenging his recent executive order to overhaul federal elections.
Trump grants clemency to another Hunter Biden associate who testified against the Biden family
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump grants clemency to another Hunter Biden associate who testified against the Biden family
April 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of a business associate of Hunt Biden who testified last year in Republican-led congressional hearings seeking to impeach then-President Joe Biden.
U.S. sanctions six Chinese officials over crackdown on Hong Kong human rights, freedoms
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions six Chinese officials over crackdown on Hong Kong human rights, freedoms
April 1 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed sanctions against Chinese officials accused of committing human rights abuses in Hong Kong as it released its latest report on Beijing's influence over the city.
Florida's orange juice industry squeezed by disease, hurricanes as orange crop hits 95-year low
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida's orange juice industry squeezed by disease, hurricanes as orange crop hits 95-year low
March 31 (UPI) -- Florida's orange juice industry is getting squeezed by hurricanes, citrus disease and changing consumer tastes as the state revealed what is expected to be its smallest crop in 95 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
Elon Musk says his government work hurts Tesla's stock price
Elon Musk says his government work hurts Tesla's stock price
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement