Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2025 / 3:47 AM

Trump's election executive order challenged in court

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A lawsuit filed Monday challenges a President Donald Trump executive order signed last week that seeks to overhaul federal elections. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
A lawsuit filed Monday challenges a President Donald Trump executive order signed last week that seeks to overhaul federal elections. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- A coalition of voting advocacy organizations is suing President Donald Trump, challenging his recent executive order to overhaul federal elections.

The lawsuit, filed Monday by the Campaign Legal Center and State Democracy Defenders Fund, argue that Trump's March 26 executive order constitutes governmental overreach, usurping Congress' powers to set national voting standards and overriding state laws governing federal elections.

Advertisement

"The Constitution does not give the president any role in setting election rules," the CLC said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "The demands in Trump's executive order are illegal and unconstitutional."

Trump signed the executive order on Wednesday, requiring the independent Election Assistance Commission to overhaul its mail voter registration forms to include, for the first time, a citizenship question and to demand documentary, government-issued proof of citizenship -- specifically either a U.S. passport or another government-issued ID that shows citizenship.

Related

It also directs federal agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security, to provide states with access to their databases to verify the eligibility and citizenship of voters.

States that do not comply will have federal election-related funds threatened. The Justice Department is also instructed to prosecute non-citizen voting and related crimes.

Advertisement

The executive order was widely expected to be challenged in the courts, with the lawsuit announced Monday being the first filed against it.

It was filed on behalf of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Secure Families Initiative and the Arizona Students' Association, each of which states that its members' freedom to vote is threatened by Trump's executive order.

According to the lawsuit, Trump, through his executive order, is attempting to exercise powers that the Constitution withholds from the presidency and grants to states and Congress.

"The order is an attack on the constitutionally mandated checks and balances that keep American elections free and fair," the lawsuit states.

"Through this unconstitutional action, the president intrudes on the states' and Congress' authority to set election rules in an attempt to make it far more difficult for eligible U.S. citizens to exercise their fundamental right to vote."

The lawsuit picks apart the executive order one section at time, stating its definition of documentary proof of citizenship for the national mail voter registration form does not include U.S. birth certificates nor Tribal government documents.

According to government statistics, fewer than half of Americans have a passport and most U.S. identification does not indicate citizenship, including military identification cards.

Advertisement

It also states that the president does not have the authority to threaten to withhold federal funding appropriated by Congress to states for election administration purposes.

"By design, the U.S. Constitution does not grant the president authority to regulate, superintend or otherwise meddle in voter registration or the administration of elections," it states.

Trump has long questioned the security of U.S. elections despite there being no evidence to suggest widespread fraud or significant numbers of illegally cast votes.

His denial of losing the 2020 election resulted in the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

Latest Headlines

Trump grants clemency to another Hunter Biden associate who testified against the Biden family
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump grants clemency to another Hunter Biden associate who testified against the Biden family
April 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of a business associate of Hunt Biden who testified last year in Republican-led congressional hearings seeking to impeach then-President Joe Biden.
U.S. sanctions six Chinese officials over crackdown on Hong Kong human rights, freedoms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions six Chinese officials over crackdown on Hong Kong human rights, freedoms
April 1 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed sanctions against Chinese officials accused of committing human rights abuses in Hong Kong as it released its latest report on Beijing's influence over the city.
Florida's orange juice industry squeezed by disease, hurricanes as orange crop hits 95-year low
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida's orange juice industry squeezed by disease, hurricanes as orange crop hits 95-year low
March 31 (UPI) -- Florida's orange juice industry is getting squeezed by hurricanes, citrus disease and changing consumer tastes as the state revealed what is expected to be its smallest crop in 95 years.
U.S. transfers another 17 alleged gang members to El Salvador
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. transfers another 17 alleged gang members to El Salvador
March 31 (UPI) -- The United States transported another group of alleged gang members to El Salvador, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday, amid the Trump administration's policy to ship detainees to the Central American country.
Silver Fire in central California spreads to 1,250 acres, forces evacuations
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Silver Fire in central California spreads to 1,250 acres, forces evacuations
March 31 (UPI) -- A vegetation fire erupted in central California, spread to 1,250 acres and prompted evacuations in several counties.
White House declares 'case closed' on Signal group chat leak
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House declares 'case closed' on Signal group chat leak
March 31 (UPI) -- The White House said Monday it has concluded its review into how a journalist was added to a Signal message group chat, as high-ranking officials discussed military strikes in Yemen, calling the case "closed."
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
March 31 (UPI) -- Toxic algae off the coast of Southern California is killing or sickening hundreds of sea lions, dolphins and seabirds, while forcing rescuers to make tough choices about "which animals to save."
Judge temporarily blocks plans to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks plans to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans
March 31 (UPI) -- A federal district judge in San Francisco on Monday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from terminating deportation protections for 350,000 Venezuelan migrants.
Bondi DOJ ends Biden legal challenge to Georgia election law, alleged Black voter suppression
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bondi DOJ ends Biden legal challenge to Georgia election law, alleged Black voter suppression
March 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday directed the Department of Justice to dismiss a Biden administration lawsuit, which challenged a Republican-backed Georgia election law by alleging Black voter suppression.
Supreme Court likely to side with Catholic Charities on Wisconsin state tax exemptions
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Supreme Court likely to side with Catholic Charities on Wisconsin state tax exemptions
March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court, during arguments Monday, appeared to side with Catholic Charities in Wisconsin over whether religiously affiliated groups are entitled to an exemption from certain state taxes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House magnolia tree linked to President Jackson to be removed, says Trump
White House magnolia tree linked to President Jackson to be removed, says Trump
Three of 4 U.S. Army soldiers' bodies recovered from vehicle submerged in Lithuania
Three of 4 U.S. Army soldiers' bodies recovered from vehicle submerged in Lithuania
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
Rocket acquires Mr. Cooper in $9.4 billion merger
Rocket acquires Mr. Cooper in $9.4 billion merger
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of financial fraud
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of financial fraud
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement