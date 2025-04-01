Liberal Susan Crawford beats Musk-backed candidate in most expensive judicial race in U.S. history

April 1 (UPI) -- Democrat-endorsed Susan Crawford was elected Tuesday to Wisconsin's Supreme Court, besting Republican Brad Schimel who was backed by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

In her victory speech Tuesday night, Crawford said she received a call from Schimel, conceding the race.

With 71% of votes in, Crawford was poised late Tuesday to win, securing 55.5% of the vote to Schimel's 44.5%, according to unofficial results reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The win secures her a 10-year seat on the state's highest court, while maintaining its liberal 4-3 majority.

"I am here tonight because I've spent my life fighting to do what's right, that's why I got into this race -- to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Wisconsinites," Crawford told a crowd of her supporters Tuesday night.

The Wisconsin court race, in addition to two House races in Florida, were seen as an early litmus test of the Trump administration. Money poured into the contest, with the Brennan Center for Justice calling it the most expensive judicial election in U.S. history.

Nearly $100 million was spent on the race, according to the Brennan Center, which said Shimel had received $53. 3 million in support compared to Crawford's $45.1 million.

Musk -- a top adviser to President Donald Trump -- described the race as the "destiny of humanity" at stake, as he handed two voters Friday night each a $1 million check.

"As a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined I'd be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin -- and we won," she said to a cheering crowd.

Musk, who is working with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, saw the race as one that could decide the future of legislative districts in Wisconsin. Musk also voiced concern that if the liberal-majority Supreme Court remained they could theoretically permit maps that would affect Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"The result of that could be the House switches to a Democratic House and then they will try to stop all the government reforms that we're doing and getting done for you, the American people," he said Friday night, referring to various ongoing litigation against the actions of DOGE and the Trump administration.

"What's happening on Tuesday is a vote for which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives -- that is why it is so significant," Musk continued. "And whichever party controls the House, to a significant degree, controls the country, which then steers the course of Western civilization."

The election fills the seat left vacant by the outgoing liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley. Such races do not generally gain much attention, but due to the money and the amount of weight put on it by Musk and other conservatives, all eyes were on Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

"Congratulations to Judge Susan Crawford on her victory," former President Barack Obama said on X following the Wisconsinite's victory, "and to the people of Wisconsin for electing a judge who believes in the rule of law and protecting our freedoms."

"Congratulations Wisconsin on electing Susan Crawford," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said on X. "As a result of your strong grassroots organizing, you have defeated the wealthiest person on earth. You have set an example for the rest of the country."

"We can do it."

Crawford is a Dane County Circuit Court judge who had received the endorsement of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Schimel, a former Republican attorney general for the state, is a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge.