Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2025 / 12:02 PM

Thousands of employees fired amid mass layoffs at HHS

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Thousands of employees were fired from the Health and Human Services Department Tuesday as mass layoffs at the agency began. FIle Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Thousands of employees were fired from the Health and Human Services Department Tuesday as mass layoffs at the agency began. FIle Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Thousands of employees of the Department of Health and Human Services were terminated Tuesday as the Trump administration continues to shrink the size of the federal government.

Layoff notices began to go out Monday evening and continued into Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Agency divisions most impacted included the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy and the Office of Minority Health, whose website shows up in search engines but appears to have been removed.

The FDA's Office of Media Affairs was also shuttered, and about 50 members of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research lost their jobs.

Related

HHS announced Sunday that the layoffs were in accordance with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in February that told "agency heads" to "promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force."

A memo was sent to employees that encouraged employees to take their laptops home daily in case they were fired and unable to access worksites, NBC News reported.

HHS is expected to purge 300 jobs at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 1,200 jobs at the National Institutes of Health, around 2,400 full-time jobs at the CDC and 3,500 jobs at the FDA.

Advertisement

Federal health officials have said some departments to be eliminated or downsized may have their responsibilities shifted over to a newly created entity, the Administration for Healthy America, or AHA, such as the Health Resources and Services Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

It is expected that the 28 divisions of the HHS will be restructured into 15 divisions.

Latest Headlines

AG Pam Bondi orders Justice Department to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
AG Pam Bondi orders Justice Department to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
April 1 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pamela Bondi has announced she will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione.
Officials: Minnesota college student's ICE arrest was over drunken driving, not Palestinian protests
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Officials: Minnesota college student's ICE arrest was over drunken driving, not Palestinian protests
April 1 (UPI) -- A Trump administration official says the Minnesota college student detained recently by ICE had his visa revoked over alleged drunken driving, and not related to pro-Palestinian protests.
ICE agent says Maryland man deported, jailed due to 'error'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ICE agent says Maryland man deported, jailed due to 'error'
April 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland man remains locked away in a foreign prison for terrorists despite a sworn declaration from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official that the deportation was made by mistake.
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump lacks authority to require proof of citizenship in voting, experts say
April 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump wants to require voters to prove their citizenship in future elections but experts say that is outside of his authority.
Trump administration may pull $9 billion in aid to Harvard over alleged anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration may pull $9 billion in aid to Harvard over alleged anti-Semitism
April 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education announced the Trump administration's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism has launched an investigation into potential anti-Semitism on Harvard's campus.
Police near Dallas investigating 'numerous' homemade bombs found near Wynne Park
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police near Dallas investigating 'numerous' homemade bombs found near Wynne Park
April 1 (UPI) -- Authorities near Dallas are investigating "numerous live homemade explosive devices" discovered over the weekend near Wynne Park.
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
April 1 (UPI) -- A coalition of voting advocacy organizations is suing President Donald Trump, challenging his recent executive order to overhaul federal elections.
Trump grants clemency to another Hunter Biden associate who testified against the Biden family
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump grants clemency to another Hunter Biden associate who testified against the Biden family
April 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of a business associate of Hunt Biden who testified last year in Republican-led congressional hearings seeking to impeach then-President Joe Biden.
U.S. sanctions six Chinese officials over crackdown on Hong Kong human rights, freedoms
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions six Chinese officials over crackdown on Hong Kong human rights, freedoms
April 1 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed sanctions against Chinese officials accused of committing human rights abuses in Hong Kong as it released its latest report on Beijing's influence over the city.
Florida's orange juice industry squeezed by disease, hurricanes as orange crop hits 95-year low
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida's orange juice industry squeezed by disease, hurricanes as orange crop hits 95-year low
March 31 (UPI) -- Florida's orange juice industry is getting squeezed by hurricanes, citrus disease and changing consumer tastes as the state revealed what is expected to be its smallest crop in 95 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
Elon Musk says his government work hurts Tesla's stock price
Elon Musk says his government work hurts Tesla's stock price
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
Trump's election executive order challenged in court
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
One climber dead, another rescued in Scotland on Ben Nevis, Britain's tallest mountain
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement