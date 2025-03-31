Trending
U.S. News
March 31, 2025 / 9:12 PM

White House declares 'case closed' on Signal group chat leak

By Sheri Walsh
Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, speaks to members of the media Monday outside the White House in Washington, D.C., where she told reporters the Signal message chat leak "case has been closed here at the White House, as far as we are concerned." Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 3 | Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, speaks to members of the media Monday outside the White House in Washington, D.C., where she told reporters the Signal message chat leak "case has been closed here at the White House, as far as we are concerned." Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The White House said Monday it has concluded its review into how a journalist was added to a Signal message group chat, where high-ranking officials discussed military strikes in Yemen, and declared the case "closed."

"This case has been closed here at the White House, as far as we are concerned," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "There have been steps made to ensure that something like that can obviously never happen again, and we're moving forward."

Leavitt did not specify what was discovered in the White House review or what steps were being taken to ensure group chat security in the future.

The White House statement comes more than two weeks after Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was inadvertently included in a group chat with top Trump administration officials as they discussed impending attacks against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Goldberg wrote in a published story last week that the first group invite came on March 11, from national security adviser Mike Waltz. The group also included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Goldberg said he was invited to join another group chat days later called, "Houthi PC small group," where specific details outlined weaponry, targets and timing of the Yemen attack two hours before it was carried out on March 15.

On Monday, Leavitt defended Waltz, saying he "continues to be an important part of Trump's national security team."

"The president and Mike Waltz and his entire national security team have been working together very well, if you look at how much safer the United States of America is because of the leadership of this team," Leavitt added.

Last week, Trump said Waltz had taken responsibility for the mistake, adding there are no plans to fire anyone over the incident.

Democrats have criticized the administration for revealing information about an impending military action with a journalist. The Senate Intelligence Committee held hearings last week to question Ratcliffe and Gabbard.

The attacks against Houthis in Yemen were carried out successfully on March 15, two hours after Goldberg said he was included in the officials' discussion. The White House has said none of the information discussed was classified.

Latest Headlines

Silver Fire in central California spreads to 1,250 acres, forces evacuations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Silver Fire in central California spreads to 1,250 acres, forces evacuations
March 31 (UPI) -- A vegetation fire erupted in central California, spread to 1,250 acres and prompted evacuations in several counties.
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
March 31 (UPI) -- Toxic algae off the coast of Southern California is killing or sickening hundreds of sea lions, dolphins and seabirds, while forcing rescuers to make tough choices about "which animals to save."
Judge temporarily blocks plans to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks plans to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans
March 31 (UPI) -- A federal district judge in San Francisco on Monday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from terminating deportation protections for 350,000 Venezuelan migrants.
Bondi DOJ ends Biden legal challenge to Georgia election law, alleged Black voter suppression
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bondi DOJ ends Biden legal challenge to Georgia election law, alleged Black voter suppression
March 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday directed the Department of Justice to dismiss a Biden administration lawsuit, which challenged a Republican-backed Georgia election law by alleging Black voter suppression.
Supreme Court likely to side with Catholic Charities on Wisconsin state tax exemptions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court likely to side with Catholic Charities on Wisconsin state tax exemptions
March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court, during arguments Monday, appeared to side with Catholic Charities in Wisconsin over whether religiously affiliated groups are entitled to an exemption from certain state taxes.
Elon Musk says his government work hurts Tesla's stock price
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk says his government work hurts Tesla's stock price
March 31 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, says backlash for his involvement in the Trump administration cutting spending and jobs is hurting the stock price of Tesla, his public company.
Gov't workers' union sues Trump administration over ending collective bargaining rights
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gov't workers' union sues Trump administration over ending collective bargaining rights
March 31 (UPI) -- The National Treasury Employees Union filed suit Monday to block U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order last week that stripped collective bargaining rights from hundreds of thousands of federal workers.
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
March 31 (UPI) -- Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sex crimes, said she has only days left to live after being hit by a bus and suffering kidney failure.
Goldman Sachs: 35% chance Trump policies will spike inflation, lead to recession
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Goldman Sachs: 35% chance Trump policies will spike inflation, lead to recession
March 31 (UPI) -- Investment bank Goldman Sachs has warned that U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs may spike inflation and shrink the economy in coming months to the point of a recession.
Texas land official asks Trump to secure 'sovereign' islands in the Rio Grande
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas land official asks Trump to secure 'sovereign' islands in the Rio Grande
March 31 (UPI) -- A Texas land official has asked the Trump administration to lock down three border islands purportedly used by drug cartels to smuggle contraband into the United States.
