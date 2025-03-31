Trending
March 31, 2025 / 7:53 PM

Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds

By Sheri Walsh
A sea lion with domoic acid poisoning experiences involuntary muscle spasms as toxic algae off the coast of Southern California kills or sickens hundreds of marine mammals. Photo courtesy of Channel Islands Marine &amp; Wildlife Institute
1 of 2 | A sea lion with domoic acid poisoning experiences involuntary muscle spasms as toxic algae off the coast of Southern California kills or sickens hundreds of marine mammals. Photo courtesy of Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute

March 31 (UPI) -- An early toxic algae bloom off the coast of Southern California is killing or sickening hundreds of sea lions, dolphins and seabirds, while forcing rescuers to make tough choices about "which animals to save."

The West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network says it is receiving more than 100 calls a day about sea lions having seizures, acting erratically or lying dead on beaches, as dolphins are discovered swimming circles in shallow waters.

"We are having to do triage on the beach as we try to identify those animals where we have the greatest chance of making a difference," said John Warner, chief executive officer of the Marine Mammal Care Center in Los Angeles.

Domoic acid, released by algae blooms, is harmless to fish but can be deadly if consumed by sea mammals or birds. The toxin causes seizures, coma or even death.

This is the earliest the algae has appeared with its most severe accumulations between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties, according to NOAA Fisheries. Impacted marine life was first observed around Feb. 20, near Malibu. Some scientists believe runoff from this year's wildfires in Los Angeles may have contributed as earlier studies have found elevated nutrients offshore following previous fires.

"What is unique about this event is that this bloom is very early in the season and doesn't appear to be associated with strong winds or a thick marine layer like we have seen in the past," said Michelle Herman Kowalewski, founder and director at the Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit.

In addition to the early bloom, researchers also report finding higher concentrations of the toxin.

"We've been seeing more toxin both in the organism itself and then also in the animals that are acquiring it," said Clarissa Anderson, director of the Southern California Coastal Ocean Observing System.

"They seem to have more toxin in their tissues. So it may be that the naturally occurring plankton is starting to produce more toxin over time, and that might be why we see more impacts," Anderson added.

This is the fourth consecutive year an algae bloom has impacted Southern California marine life. While there is little that can be done to help dolphins, veterinarians say sea lions can be brought into rehabilitation facilities where the domoic acid can be flushed from their systems.

The Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit said it recently responded to the discovery of 50 long-beaked common dolphins stranded on beaches in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. All of the dolphins died, with many being euthanized to reduce their suffering, according to NOAA Fisheries.

San Diego also is seeing more sea lions and dolphins impacted by the toxic algae bloom. In the past two weeks, eight long-beaked common dolphins have been found dead on San Diego beaches and 16 poisoned sea lions have been rescued by SeaWorld this year.

Officials are warning beachgoers to stay away from sick or dead animals they find on the beach and are urging them to call NOAA Fisheries instead.

"It does take an emotional toll in the field," said Warner. "Year after year it's getting tough. Each of our organizations is trying hard to get to as many animals as we can, but we don't have the resources to rescue every one that is out there."

