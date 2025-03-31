Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2025 / 11:44 PM

Florida's orange juice industry squeezed by disease, hurricanes as orange crop hits 95-year low

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Florida's crop for the 2024-2025 season is predicted to be the smallest since before World War II, with orange juice consumption plummeting more than 50% since 2000, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. File Photo by Hans Braxmeier/Pixabay
Florida's crop for the 2024-2025 season is predicted to be the smallest since before World War II, with orange juice consumption plummeting more than 50% since 2000, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. File Photo by Hans Braxmeier/Pixabay

March 31 (UPI) -- Florida's orange juice industry is getting squeezed by hurricanes, citrus disease and changing consumer tastes as the state reveals what is expected to be its smallest crop in 95 years.

Florida's crop for the 2024-2025 season is predicted to be the smallest since before World War II, with orange juice consumption plummeting more than 50% since 2000, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Advertisement

The most recent forecast for the season is 522,000 tons, which is down 35% from last season's total of 808,000 tons due to weather events and ongoing citrus disease.

"Citrus greening is still an existential threat to Florida's orange juice production," according to Bill Castle, Florida citrus expert. "We're losing trees faster than we can replant them."

Related

In October, Hurricane Milton tore through the Florida peninsula and destroyed millions of dollars of prime citrus-producing land. The storm blew fruit off branches and damaged trees.

"Regardless of how this season overall ends up, regardless of what the ultimate loss of fruit is in this season, it'll be a multi-year process for these trees to get back to pre-hurricane production. That's how trees react to stress, and it's very difficult than row crops that you plow under at the end of year," Matt Joyner, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Florida Citrus Mutual, the state's largest citrus growers' trade association, told UPI in October.

Advertisement

Brazilian growers are seeing their citrus production rise this year with improved rainfall since October, which has created more global competition.

While the orange juice industry in the United States faces an uncertain future, citrus prices at grocery stores have started to drop as market forces help to ease pressure.

Overall, juice brands have watched earnings fall with industry leader Tropicana saying it has "experienced depreciation in its value due to the evolving market and declining demand for orange juice."

Latest Headlines

U.S. deports, transfers another 17 alleged gang members to El Salvador
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. deports, transfers another 17 alleged gang members to El Salvador
March 31 (UPI) -- The United States transported another group of alleged gang members to El Salvador, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday, amid the Trump administration's policy to ship detainees to the Central American country.
Silver Fire in central California spreads to 1,250 acres, forces evacuations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Silver Fire in central California spreads to 1,250 acres, forces evacuations
March 31 (UPI) -- A vegetation fire erupted in central California, spread to 1,250 acres and prompted evacuations in several counties.
White House declares 'case closed' on Signal group chat leak
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House declares 'case closed' on Signal group chat leak
March 31 (UPI) -- The White House said Monday it has concluded its review into how a journalist was added to a Signal message group chat, as high-ranking officials discussed military strikes in Yemen, calling the case "closed."
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Toxic algae off Southern California kills hundreds of sea lions, dolphins, birds
March 31 (UPI) -- Toxic algae off the coast of Southern California is killing or sickening hundreds of sea lions, dolphins and seabirds, while forcing rescuers to make tough choices about "which animals to save."
Judge temporarily blocks plans to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks plans to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans
March 31 (UPI) -- A federal district judge in San Francisco on Monday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from terminating deportation protections for 350,000 Venezuelan migrants.
Bondi DOJ ends Biden legal challenge to Georgia election law, alleged Black voter suppression
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bondi DOJ ends Biden legal challenge to Georgia election law, alleged Black voter suppression
March 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday directed the Department of Justice to dismiss a Biden administration lawsuit, which challenged a Republican-backed Georgia election law by alleging Black voter suppression.
Supreme Court likely to side with Catholic Charities on Wisconsin state tax exemptions
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court likely to side with Catholic Charities on Wisconsin state tax exemptions
March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court, during arguments Monday, appeared to side with Catholic Charities in Wisconsin over whether religiously affiliated groups are entitled to an exemption from certain state taxes.
Elon Musk says his government work hurts Tesla's stock price
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Elon Musk says his government work hurts Tesla's stock price
March 31 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, says backlash for his involvement in the Trump administration cutting spending and jobs is hurting the stock price of Tesla, his public company.
Gov't workers' union sues Trump administration over ending collective bargaining rights
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gov't workers' union sues Trump administration over ending collective bargaining rights
March 31 (UPI) -- The National Treasury Employees Union filed suit Monday to block U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order last week that stripped collective bargaining rights from hundreds of thousands of federal workers.
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
March 31 (UPI) -- Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sex crimes, said she has only days left to live after being hit by a bus and suffering kidney failure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House magnolia tree linked to President Jackson to be removed, says Trump
White House magnolia tree linked to President Jackson to be removed, says Trump
Three of 4 U.S. Army soldiers' bodies recovered from vehicle submerged in Lithuania
Three of 4 U.S. Army soldiers' bodies recovered from vehicle submerged in Lithuania
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash
Small plane crashes into Minnesota home; U.S. Bank executive reportedly on board
Small plane crashes into Minnesota home; U.S. Bank executive reportedly on board
Rocket acquires Mr. Cooper in $9.4 billion merger
Rocket acquires Mr. Cooper in $9.4 billion merger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement