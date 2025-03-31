Advertisement
March 31, 2025 / 3:45 AM

White House magnolia tree linked to President Jackson to be removed, says Trump

By Darryl Coote
A magnolia tree, seen here center left of the White House in April 2023, is to be removed as it poses a safety hazard, President Donald Trump said. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
A magnolia tree, seen here center left of the White House in April 2023, is to be removed as it poses a safety hazard, President Donald Trump said. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- A magnolia tree reportedly planted near the White House's South Portico by former President Andrew Jackson is to be removed, according to President Donald Trump, who said it is a safety hazard.

Trump announced the decision to remove the tree in a Sunday statement on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"This tree is in terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less, and must be removed," Trump said.

"This process will take place next week, and will be replaced by another, very beautiful tree," he added, without specifying what the new tree will be.

Wood from the removed magnolia will be preserved, he said, adding it may be used "for other high and noble purposes!!!"

According to the National Park Service, Jackson's connection to the tree is folklore.

As the story goes, he planted the seeds from his Nashville, Tenn., Hermitage at the White House to honor the memory of his wife, Rachel, who died months before he took office.

The seeds would grow to become two southern magnolia trees.

The trees were first documented in photographs at the White House in the 1860s, decades after Jackson's presidency, which was from 1829 to 1837, the National Park Service said.

The announcement comes as the Executive Residence staff has been working with National Park Service employees on the White House grounds.

Less than two weeks ago, Trump announced plans to pave over the grass of the White House Rose Garden, stating, "it just doesn't work" as it holds events and the earth absorbs water.

"Every event you have, it's soaking wet, it's soaking wet, and people can't, and the woman with high heels -- it just doesn't work," he said in a Fox News interview.

