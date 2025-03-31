Trending
March 31, 2025 / 3:27 PM

Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, says she is near death after bus crash

By Allen Cone
Virginia Roberts Giuffre (center), an alleged sexual trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein, leaves a federal courthouse in New York on August 27, 2019. On Sunday Giuffre said she has days to live after being struck by a bus and suffering renal failure. File photo by Alba Vigaray/EPA-EFE
March 31 (UPI) -- Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sex crimes, said she has only days left to live after being hit by a bus and suffering kidney failure.

Giuffre, a 41-year-old mother of three living in Australia with her husband, on Sunday shared a battered picture of herself from a hospital bed covered in bruises.

"This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details, but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving [60 mph] as we were slowing for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can," she wrote on Instagram.

The day, location and circumstances of the incident weren't given.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology," she wrote, "I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. [Expletive] in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be [expletive] at the end of the day.

"Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life," she added.

Giuffre's father, Sky Roberts, commented on the Instagram post: "Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying you get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life," he wrote. "If there is anything in the world, I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand."

Giuffre, who was born in California and moved to Florida, said Epstein introduced her to Prince Andrew in 2001. She alleged that Andrew, who is King Charles III's oldest brother, took part in Epstein's sex trafficking ring. Andrew, now 65, was in his 40s at the time.

Giuffre said she was recruited in 2000 by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Epstein's ex-lover and accomplice, from her job as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Giuffre was 16 at the time.

Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was 17, including on Epstein's Little St. James island, in New Mexico and in Maxwell's London home. Andrew said in an interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019 that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre.

In 2022, Prince Andrew paid Giuffre and her victims' rights charity an out-of-court civil settlement reported to be about $16.3 million.

"Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others," his lawyer said in a statement.

In 2015, Giuffre sued Epstein.

Police in Palm Beach, Fla. investigated Epstein in 2005 after a parent reported that he had sexually abused her 14-year-old daughter. Federal officials identified 36 girls, some as young as 14 years old, who may have been victimized.

Epstein was charged and pleaded guilty in Florida state court of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. In a plea deal, he served almost 13 months in custody, but with extensive work release.

On July 6, 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Epstein, 66, was found dead on Aug. 10, 2019, in federal detention in New York, awaiting his sex trafficking charges. Authorities determined he killed himself.

Before his death, Giuffre released a manuscript that included more than 2,000 documents of a lawsuit against Epstein and his famous associates.

In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

