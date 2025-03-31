Trending
U.S. News
March 31, 2025 / 5:06 PM

Silver Fire in central California spreads to 1,250 acres, forces evacuations

By Allen Cone
A vegetation fire erupted in central California, and has spread to 1,250 acres and prompted evacuations. Photo courtesy CalFire in San Bernardino/X
March 31 (UPI) -- A vegetation fire erupted in central California, spread to 1,250 acres and prompted evacuations in several counties.

The Silver Fire ignited at 2:11 p.m. local time Sunday, north of Bishop in Inyo County, Cal Fire said Monday. It was 0% contained as of Monday afternoon.

Bishop is between Yosemite National Park and Death Valley National Park, and is 234 miles from San Bernardino, and 267 miles from Santa Monica, where massive wildfires struck the region in January.

Evacuations are in effect for Laws in Inyo County, Chalfant in Mono County and the White Mountain Estates neighborhood. An evacuation center has been set up at Bishop Senior Center in Bishop.

The fire is under investigation.

A 30-mile stretch of Highway 6 also was closed, KABC reported.

Cal Fire photos showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from orange flames consuming dry, yellowed brush.

"The Silver Fire continues to burn actively in Inyo County, with fire behavior intensifying overnight," Cal Fire said. "Strong winds and terrain alignment contributed to significant fire growth, threatening structures, critical infrastructure, endangered species habitats, watersheds and cultural and heritage resources."

More than 400 fire personnel were on the scene. The Cal Fire San Bernardino, Iyo, Mono Unit is leading the operation with the Bishop Fire Department and Inyo County Sheriff's Office.

Despite air and ground resources "strong winds -- gusting up to 35 mph at Bishop Airport-continue to create challenges, grounding some firefighting aircraft and complicating containment operations," CalFire said.

A high wind warning is in effect through 9 p.m. PDT, with southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 65 mph expected.

