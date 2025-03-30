Advertisement
U.S. News
March 30, 2025 / 5:09 PM

Trump: 'Not joking' about third term speculation

By Mark Moran
Share with X
President Donald Trump in an interview on Sunday said there are ways he could run for and serve a third term in the White House, even though the U.S. Constitution does not allow it. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Donald Trump in an interview on Sunday said there are ways he could run for and serve a third term in the White House, even though the U.S. Constitution does not allow it. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Supporters of Donald Trump have proposed changing the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution to allow him to seek a third term -- during an interview on Sunday, Trump said it was "far too soon" to talk about it but did not rule out the possibility.

"A lot of people want me to do it," Trump said during a Sunday-morning phone call with NBC News, and said that he's "not joking" about a third term.

Advertisement

"But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration." He added, "I'm focused on the current term."

Among the supporters who are in favor of the notion is U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., who introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the Constitution on Jan. 23, three days after Trump was sworn into office for the second time.

Related

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,'' Ogles' proposed amendment reads.

Advertisement

Ogles said Trump has proven himself to be the only leader in modern history capable of reversing the United State's current social climate and that the president needs the time to carry out his aggressive economic and domestic agenda.

"It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration," Ogles said in a press release announcing the proposed amendment. "President Trump has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the American people and our great nation above all else. He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him."

Trump did not rule out being elected again during the call with NBC and has done nothing to discourage the idea of a third term. He would be 86 at the end of a thrid term if he were, indeed, could be and was re-elected.

Changing the 22nd amendment would be exceedingly difficult. It would require either a two-thirds vote of Congress or two-thirds of the states calling a constitutional convention to propose the changes. Either method would then require ratification from three-quarters of the states.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
March 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was "angry" at Russian President Vladimir Putin for comments he made criticizing the legitimacy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Fire destroys part of New Mexico Republican headquarters
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Fire destroys part of New Mexico Republican headquarters
March 30 (UPI) -- An early morning fire Sunday destroyed the entryway of the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters, which the group's leaders called a "deliberate act of arson."
Protesters stage 200+ 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations globally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Protesters stage 200+ 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations globally
March 29 (UPI) -- More than 200 protests were held Saturday nationally and hundreds more globally amid a "global day of action" targeting Tesla founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
Wisconsin attorney general sues to stop Musk's $1 million payments to voters
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Wisconsin attorney general sues to stop Musk's $1 million payments to voters
March 28 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued Elon Musk for his plan to pay two people $1 million each to sign a petition in opposition to activist judges days before the state's crucial Supreme Court race.
Federal judge halts 'hurried' CFPB dissolution
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Federal judge halts 'hurried' CFPB dissolution
March 29 (UPI) -- The Trump administration will have to wait for a court challenge to end before dissolving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau if allowed, a federal judge ruled Friday.
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
March 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum to reduce the Pentagon's civilian workforce by an undisclosed amount and to reorganize the government's largest agency.
4 arrested after scuffle as Christians, Satanists hold dueling rallies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
4 arrested after scuffle as Christians, Satanists hold dueling rallies
March 29 (UPI) -- Four people were arrested at the Kansas Statehouse after simultaneous rallies by Christian and Satanic religious groups turned violent.
Trump, Canada's Carney agree to hold economic, security negotiations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump, Canada's Carney agree to hold economic, security negotiations
March 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed to negotiate trade and security agreements amid a trade war between the neighboring nations and longtime allies.
Utah first U.S. state to ban Pride flags in schools, government buildings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Utah first U.S. state to ban Pride flags in schools, government buildings
March 29 (UPI) -- Utah became the first state in the country to ban flying the LGBTQ Pride flag in all public school and government buildings, after Gov. Spencer Cox let the bill pass into law.
FCC to investigate 'DEI discrimination' at Disney, ABC
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FCC to investigate 'DEI discrimination' at Disney, ABC
March 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has launched an investigation into hiring practices at Disney and ABC to ensure neither is violating equal employment opportunity regulations through "DEI discrimination."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy dive team joins international recovery effort in Lithuania
U.S. Navy dive team joins international recovery effort in Lithuania
Protesters stage 200+ 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations globally
Protesters stage 200+ 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations globally
Hamas accepts cease-fire and will release 5 hostages, including an American
Hamas accepts cease-fire and will release 5 hostages, including an American
Trump, Canada's Carney agree to hold economic, security negotiations
Trump, Canada's Carney agree to hold economic, security negotiations
Federal judge halts 'hurried' CFPB dissolution
Federal judge halts 'hurried' CFPB dissolution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement