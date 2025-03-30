Trump: 'Not joking' about third term speculation

President Donald Trump in an interview on Sunday said there are ways he could run for and serve a third term in the White House, even though the U.S. Constitution does not allow it. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Supporters of Donald Trump have proposed changing the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution to allow him to seek a third term -- during an interview on Sunday, Trump said it was "far too soon" to talk about it but did not rule out the possibility. "A lot of people want me to do it," Trump said during a Sunday-morning phone call with NBC News, and said that he's "not joking" about a third term. Advertisement

"But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration." He added, "I'm focused on the current term."

Among the supporters who are in favor of the notion is U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., who introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the Constitution on Jan. 23, three days after Trump was sworn into office for the second time.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,'' Ogles' proposed amendment reads.

Advertisement

Ogles said Trump has proven himself to be the only leader in modern history capable of reversing the United State's current social climate and that the president needs the time to carry out his aggressive economic and domestic agenda.

"It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration," Ogles said in a press release announcing the proposed amendment. "President Trump has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the American people and our great nation above all else. He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him."

Trump did not rule out being elected again during the call with NBC and has done nothing to discourage the idea of a third term. He would be 86 at the end of a thrid term if he were, indeed, could be and was re-elected.

Changing the 22nd amendment would be exceedingly difficult. It would require either a two-thirds vote of Congress or two-thirds of the states calling a constitutional convention to propose the changes. Either method would then require ratification from three-quarters of the states.