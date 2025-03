Pixabay Federal and state officials are investing an alleged arson after fire destroyed the entryway to the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters on Sunday morning. Photo by Simaah

March 30 (UPI) -- An early morning fire Sunday destroyed the entryway of the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters, which the group's leaders called a "deliberate act of arson." Party officials called the incident, which also included someone spray painting the words "ICE=KKK" on a wall, a direct assault on its values, freedoms, and right to political expression. Advertisement

"We are deeply relieved that no one was harmed in what could have been a tragic and deadly attack," Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela said in a statement.

"Those who resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable, and our state leaders must reinforce through decisive action that these cowardly attacks will not be tolerated," Barela said.

Firefighters were called to the headquarters shortly after 6:00 MDT Sunday morning and contained the blaze within a matter of minutes, local media reported. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have launched an investigation, Albuquerque police said.

"We are working closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), local law enforcement, and federal investigators," Barela said.

The release called the incident in Albuquerque part of a "disturbing pattern" of recent politically motivated violence across the country.

