Advertisement
U.S. News
March 30, 2025 / 7:30 PM

United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Defense Secretary Sunday announced the first step toward bolstering the United State's military presence in Japan by creating U.S. Force Joint Command. Photo courtesy of U.S. Defense Department
Defense Secretary Sunday announced the first step toward bolstering the United State's military presence in Japan by creating U.S. Force Joint Command. Photo courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

March 30 (UPI) -- The United States has taken the first step toward upgrading its military operation in Japan to a joint force headquarters, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Sunday in Tokyo.

"It's more urgency [and] it's more cooperation in real time," Hegseth said of the operation during a press conference in Tokyo. "It also increases our readiness to respond to [any] contingency or crisis, support U.S. operations and help Japan and U.S. forces defend [Japan's] territory."

Advertisement

The upgrade means the United States will add additional personnel to the Tokyo installation and U.S. Force Joint Command headquarters at Yokota Air Base.

China's presence and increased military activity in the region is at least partly responsible for the move, and the United States has said China poses a growing threat in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan strait.

Related

"Japan would be on the front lines of any contingency we might face in the Western Pacific, and we stand together in support of each other," Hegseth said. ""America and Japan ... we seek peace."

Hegseth said in a Jan 25th letter to the U.S. Joint Forces that the United States' that the upgrade bolsters its mission of restoring the "warrior ethos" and rebuilding the military.

Advertisement

Prior to establishing the Joint Command Forces, Japan relied on an ad-hoc military command to oversee specific operations in the country. The new Joint Operations Command will take on military threats, other contingencies and natural disasters.

The move in Japan comes amid a drastic restructuring of the United States government and the elimination of tens of thousands of jobs, including within the Defense Department, CNN reported.

Latest Headlines

Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
March 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was "angry" at Russian President Vladimir Putin for comments he made criticizing the legitimacy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Fire destroys part of New Mexico Republican headquarters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fire destroys part of New Mexico Republican headquarters
March 30 (UPI) -- An early morning fire Sunday destroyed the entryway of the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters, which the group's leaders called a "deliberate act of arson."
Trump: 'Not joking' about third term speculation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump: 'Not joking' about third term speculation
March 30 (UPI) -- Supporters of Donald Trump have proposed changing the Constitution to allow him to seek a third term in the White House -- during an interview on Sunday, Trump did not rule out the possibility.
Protesters stage 200+ 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations globally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Protesters stage 200+ 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations globally
March 29 (UPI) -- More than 200 protests were held Saturday nationally and hundreds more globally amid a "global day of action" targeting Tesla founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
Wisconsin attorney general sues to stop Musk's $1 million payments to voters
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Wisconsin attorney general sues to stop Musk's $1 million payments to voters
March 28 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued Elon Musk for his plan to pay two people $1 million each to sign a petition in opposition to activist judges days before the state's crucial Supreme Court race.
Federal judge halts 'hurried' CFPB dissolution
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Federal judge halts 'hurried' CFPB dissolution
March 29 (UPI) -- The Trump administration will have to wait for a court challenge to end before dissolving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau if allowed, a federal judge ruled Friday.
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
March 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum to reduce the Pentagon's civilian workforce by an undisclosed amount and to reorganize the government's largest agency.
4 arrested after scuffle as Christians, Satanists hold dueling rallies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
4 arrested after scuffle as Christians, Satanists hold dueling rallies
March 29 (UPI) -- Four people were arrested at the Kansas Statehouse after simultaneous rallies by Christian and Satanic religious groups turned violent.
Trump, Canada's Carney agree to hold economic, security negotiations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump, Canada's Carney agree to hold economic, security negotiations
March 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed to negotiate trade and security agreements amid a trade war between the neighboring nations and longtime allies.
Utah first U.S. state to ban Pride flags in schools, government buildings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Utah first U.S. state to ban Pride flags in schools, government buildings
March 29 (UPI) -- Utah became the first state in the country to ban flying the LGBTQ Pride flag in all public school and government buildings, after Gov. Spencer Cox let the bill pass into law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy dive team joins international recovery effort in Lithuania
U.S. Navy dive team joins international recovery effort in Lithuania
Protesters stage 200+ 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations globally
Protesters stage 200+ 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations globally
Federal judge halts 'hurried' CFPB dissolution
Federal judge halts 'hurried' CFPB dissolution
Iran rejects direct talks with U.S. over its nuclear program
Iran rejects direct talks with U.S. over its nuclear program
Myanmar rebels pause fighting amid clean-up after deadly earthquake
Myanmar rebels pause fighting amid clean-up after deadly earthquake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement