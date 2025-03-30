Small plane crashes into Minnesota home; U.S. Bank executive reportedly onboard

March 30 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed into a Minnesota home over the weekend, with U.S. Bank reportedly on Sunday stating its vice chair was onboard.

The single-engine plane crashed into a home on Kyle Avenue in Brooklyn Park, a northwestern suburb of Minneapolis, shortly after noon on Saturday.

During a Sunday press conference held about 24 hours after the crash, officials said that at least one person was on board the aircraft. U.S. Bank told media that it believes its vice chair, Terry Dolan, was the plane's sole occupant.

A spokesperson with the bank said the plane was registered to Dolan, 63, who served as U.S. Bank's chief administration officer.

Officials at the press conference said they would not be able to release the identity of the aircraft's pilot. Dr. Jessica Campbell, a forensic anthropologist at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, said her office will release that information when ready.

"We have to make sure we have scientific identification when we release that," she said.

The plane was traveling southwest when it crashed into the southeast side of the home's roof, officials said. One of the two occupants was home when the crash occurred but was able to "self escape," Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said.

There were no reported injuries.

Conway said the home was a "total loss," while the vinyl siding of a neighboring residence to the south was damaged. Yards also incurred debris damage, he said.

Video of the scene circulated online shows the house completely engulfed by flames.

The plane, which suffered severe damage, is to be moved to a second location where National Transportation Safety Board officials will continue their investigation.

Weather, pilot experience and condition of the plane will be looked at, NTSB aviation accident investigator Tim Sorensen said.

"We're also looking into all other aspects ... that may have affected the operations, such as the weather, such as the background experience of the pilot, the status of the aircraft, maintenance of the aircraft -- all of that will be taken into account as the investigation proceeds," he said.

Conway told reporters that they are in ongoing communication with those affected.

"Supporting all the families, loved ones, friends -- they are our priority," He said. "We are in ongoing conversations with them because those needs are changing."