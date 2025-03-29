Advertisement
March 29, 2025 / 5:03 PM

Trump, Canada's Carney agree to hold economic, security negotiations

By Mike Heuer
President Donald Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday about trade negotiations between the two nations as Trump implements his 'America first' trade policy. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Donald Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday about trade negotiations between the two nations as Trump implements his 'America first' trade policy. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed to negotiate trade and security agreements amid a trade war between the neighboring nations and longtime allies.

Trump and Carney spoke on the telephone Friday to address the simmering trade rift between the two nations.

"It was an extremely productive call," Trump said Friday in a Truth Social post.

"We agree on many things and will be meeting immediately after Canada's upcoming election to work on elements of politics, business and all other factors that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada," Trump added.

Carney is campaigning to win Canada's federal election on April 28 and the opportunity represent the nation in trade discussions with the Trump administration afterward, he said Friday in a news release.

Carney called the conversation with Trump "very constructive" and agreed to initiate "comprehensive negotiations about a new economic and security relationship" if Carney wins in a Canadian snap election on April 28.

Carney said his government "will implement retaliatory tariffs to protect Canadian workers and our economy following the announcement of additional U.S. trade actions on April 2," according to the news release.

Meanwhile, Canadian King's Privy Council President and International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will "intensify" their ongoing conversations to address immediate trade concerns, Carney said.

Trump on March 6 announced 25% tariffs on Canadian-produced automobiles, auto parts and other goods, including steel and aluminum, and 10% tariffs on Canadian energy products and potash.

Trump wants Canada to do more to address the flow of illicit drugs and illegal border crossings from Canada into the United States. He also wants Canada to remove trade barriers, such as tariffs, for American-made goods.

Additional U.S. tariffs on Canadian products are scheduled to start on Wednesday as the Trump administration fully implements the president's "America first" trade policy.

Carney and the Canadian government announced retaliatory tariffs prior to Friday's phone conversation with Trump. Canadian officials have not, however, announced which tariffs they might impose on U.S. goods next week.

